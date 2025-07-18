[News Today] Minister nominees’ controversies rage on

[LEAD]

Confirmation hearings for President Lee Jae-myung's first Cabinet nominees wrap up this week.



But questions over the suitability of the gender equality and education minister nominees are far from over.



For now, the presidential office says it will watch public opinion closely through the end of this week before making any decisions.



[REPORT]

Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for the minister of gender equality and family, was accused of bullying her aides.



Now, an allegation of her abusing her power on hospital staff has surfaced.



She was at a hospital to visit her family in 2023 when she was stopped from entering the building in accordance with COVID-19 prevention measures.



She then allegedly caused a ruckus while identifying herself as a legislator.



According to a witness, nominee Kang reportedly said she was a member of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee and that she would report the hospital's strange measures.



Kang's team said that she was at the hospital to get a vaccine shot ahead of an overseas trip, but couldn't verify whether she had actually made such remarks.



Meanwhile, the educational expertise of Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook was also questioned aside from the controversy surrounding her alleged plagiarism of a thesis.



Cho Jung-hun / People Power Party (July 16)

Does Korea need special-purpose high schools or not?



Lee Jin-sook / Education Minister nominee

Ah...



Kang Kyung-sook / Rebuilding Korea Party (July 16)

Which status is more appropriate for AI digital textbooks? Educational material or textbook?



Lee Jin-sook / Education Minister nominee

...



Following the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union and the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, a non-profit educational group A World Without Worrying about Private Education urged Lee to step down for lacking in educational expertise.



When the controversy quickly spread, even the ruling Democratic Party seemed to be changing its stance as some of its members have urged her to step down.



Kim Sang-wook / Democratic Party (SBS Radio)

I wish Nominee Lee would no longer burden the President.

(Are you saying that she should step down?) Yes, that's my opinion.



Kim Young-jin / Democratic Party (MBC Radio)

I expressed regret, felt sorry for the aides. Nominee Kang and personnel decision-makers should think deeply about the public opinion, expectations.



The presidential office flatly dismissed the possibility of the two candidates not being confirmed.



However, it is likely to make the final decision after monitoring the public opinion following the conclusion of the confirmation hearings this week.