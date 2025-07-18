[News Today] Probe into power, water cut order



The special counsel team is targeting former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.



They carried out raids on his home and the National Fire Agency.



At the heart of the investigation are allegations that Lee followed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's orders on the night of Martial Law to cut power and water to major media outlets.





A special counsel investigator looking into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection charges linked to martial law walks over to a car carrying confiscated items.



This raid is taking place at the Seoul residence of former interior minister Lee Sang-min.



"Did you find the power and water cut order-related document inside?"



The counsel team has raided nine locations including the interior ministry, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s security guard division and the office of the National Fire Agency chief.



The raids are aimed at verifying the alleged order Lee gave to the fire agency during martial law to cut power and water supply to media outlets, at the instruction of former President Yoon.



Earlier, a special prosecution team investigating the martial law incident indicated on indictment papers that Yoon had shown a document to Lee with a written message ordering the blockade of Hankyoreh and Kyunghyang newspaper dailies, broadcasters MBC and JTBC and pollster Flower Research at around 12 a.m. and also cut their power and water supply through the fire agency.



Thereafter Lee left the presidential office and made a phone call to National Fire Agency commissioner Heo Suk-gon.



The fire chief told authorities that after he was notified by minister Lee to take measures when a request is made to cut power and water supply, he made successive contacts through the chain of command including to his deputy Lee Young-pal and head of the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters Hwang Ki-seok.



However Lee has denied these allegations.



Lee Sang-min / Former Interior Minister (February)

I did not give such order. The interior minister has no authority whatsoever to command the fire agency chief or give any order.



The special counsel suspects Lee’s testimony is false.



This is because surveillance camera footage from the presidential office at the time has been discovered showing Lee getting hold of a document that is suspected to be related to the power and water cut order.



Based on materials obtained through the latest raids, the special counsel is expected to question Lee as a suspect in the near future.