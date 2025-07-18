News Today

[News Today] Probe into power, water cut order

입력 2025.07.18 (16:07) 수정 2025.07.18 (16:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The special counsel team is targeting former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.

They carried out raids on his home and the National Fire Agency.

At the heart of the investigation are allegations that Lee followed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's orders on the night of Martial Law to cut power and water to major media outlets.

[REPORT]
A special counsel investigator looking into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection charges linked to martial law walks over to a car carrying confiscated items.

This raid is taking place at the Seoul residence of former interior minister Lee Sang-min.

"Did you find the power and water cut order-related document inside?"

The counsel team has raided nine locations including the interior ministry, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s security guard division and the office of the National Fire Agency chief.

The raids are aimed at verifying the alleged order Lee gave to the fire agency during martial law to cut power and water supply to media outlets, at the instruction of former President Yoon.

Earlier, a special prosecution team investigating the martial law incident indicated on indictment papers that Yoon had shown a document to Lee with a written message ordering the blockade of Hankyoreh and Kyunghyang newspaper dailies, broadcasters MBC and JTBC and pollster Flower Research at around 12 a.m. and also cut their power and water supply through the fire agency.

Thereafter Lee left the presidential office and made a phone call to National Fire Agency commissioner Heo Suk-gon.

The fire chief told authorities that after he was notified by minister Lee to take measures when a request is made to cut power and water supply, he made successive contacts through the chain of command including to his deputy Lee Young-pal and head of the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters Hwang Ki-seok.

However Lee has denied these allegations.

Lee Sang-min / Former Interior Minister (February)
I did not give such order. The interior minister has no authority whatsoever to command the fire agency chief or give any order.

The special counsel suspects Lee’s testimony is false.

This is because surveillance camera footage from the presidential office at the time has been discovered showing Lee getting hold of a document that is suspected to be related to the power and water cut order.

Based on materials obtained through the latest raids, the special counsel is expected to question Lee as a suspect in the near future.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Probe into power, water cut order
    • 입력 2025-07-18 16:07:38
    • 수정2025-07-18 16:09:53
    News Today

[LEAD]
The special counsel team is targeting former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.

They carried out raids on his home and the National Fire Agency.

At the heart of the investigation are allegations that Lee followed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's orders on the night of Martial Law to cut power and water to major media outlets.

[REPORT]
A special counsel investigator looking into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection charges linked to martial law walks over to a car carrying confiscated items.

This raid is taking place at the Seoul residence of former interior minister Lee Sang-min.

"Did you find the power and water cut order-related document inside?"

The counsel team has raided nine locations including the interior ministry, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s security guard division and the office of the National Fire Agency chief.

The raids are aimed at verifying the alleged order Lee gave to the fire agency during martial law to cut power and water supply to media outlets, at the instruction of former President Yoon.

Earlier, a special prosecution team investigating the martial law incident indicated on indictment papers that Yoon had shown a document to Lee with a written message ordering the blockade of Hankyoreh and Kyunghyang newspaper dailies, broadcasters MBC and JTBC and pollster Flower Research at around 12 a.m. and also cut their power and water supply through the fire agency.

Thereafter Lee left the presidential office and made a phone call to National Fire Agency commissioner Heo Suk-gon.

The fire chief told authorities that after he was notified by minister Lee to take measures when a request is made to cut power and water supply, he made successive contacts through the chain of command including to his deputy Lee Young-pal and head of the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters Hwang Ki-seok.

However Lee has denied these allegations.

Lee Sang-min / Former Interior Minister (February)
I did not give such order. The interior minister has no authority whatsoever to command the fire agency chief or give any order.

The special counsel suspects Lee’s testimony is false.

This is because surveillance camera footage from the presidential office at the time has been discovered showing Lee getting hold of a document that is suspected to be related to the power and water cut order.

Based on materials obtained through the latest raids, the special counsel is expected to question Lee as a suspect in the near future.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 전 대통령 구속적부심 6시간 만에 종료…<br>이르면 오늘 밤 결론

윤석열 전 대통령 구속적부심 6시간 만에 종료…이르면 오늘 밤 결론
현재 호우 상황과 전망은?

현재 호우 상황과 전망은?
부산, 오늘 밤사이 고비…내일 오전까지 100~200mm 비

부산, 오늘 밤사이 고비…내일 오전까지 100~200mm 비
이 대통령, ‘옹벽 붕괴’ 오산시장에게 이것 물었다

이 대통령, ‘옹벽 붕괴’ 오산시장에게 이것 물었다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.