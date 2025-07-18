News Today

[News Today] 3 residents killed in apartment fire

입력 2025.07.18 (16:08) 수정 2025.07.18 (16:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A massive fire broke out last night in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Gyeonggi-do Province.

The blaze was extinguished in about an hour and a half, but three residents died, and more than 60 were injured.

[REPORT]
Black smoke envelopes an entire apartment building.

Red flames surge in the pilotis area where the parking lot is located.

Sounds of cars exploding can be heard.

Boom! Boom!

The fire on a 10-story apartment in Soha-dong in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi-do Province occurred at around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

Lee Sang-yoon / Resident
I was watching TV when outside the window, a man was shouting there’s fire, told us to come down quickly. So I came down and then the fire really caught on.

Three residents in their 60s found in cardiac arrest have died.

Around 20 other people were taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries such as burns all over their bodies, while some 40 residents have been treated for inhaling toxic gas.

Hong Geon-pyo / Gwangmyeong Fire Station
The combustion was rapid followed by large amounts of smoke, leading to a considerable number of casualties.

Some 20 other residents who evacuated to the rooftop to escape the fast-spreading smoke were later rescued.

Nearby resident
Those who went up to the rooftop shined their phone lights so rescuers could see them.

The fire is believed to have started from the pilotis-structured parking lot on the first floor.

Nearby apartment janitor (VOICE MODIFIED)
Electric wires melting from the ceiling dropped on cars, accelerating the flames. Blaze from the ceiling spread to vehicles.

Through joint forensics, fire authorities are expected to determine whether the apartment’s sprinkler system and fire alarms properly operated.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] 3 residents killed in apartment fire
    • 입력 2025-07-18 16:08:19
    • 수정2025-07-18 16:10:02
    News Today

[LEAD]
A massive fire broke out last night in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Gyeonggi-do Province.

The blaze was extinguished in about an hour and a half, but three residents died, and more than 60 were injured.

[REPORT]
Black smoke envelopes an entire apartment building.

Red flames surge in the pilotis area where the parking lot is located.

Sounds of cars exploding can be heard.

Boom! Boom!

The fire on a 10-story apartment in Soha-dong in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi-do Province occurred at around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

Lee Sang-yoon / Resident
I was watching TV when outside the window, a man was shouting there’s fire, told us to come down quickly. So I came down and then the fire really caught on.

Three residents in their 60s found in cardiac arrest have died.

Around 20 other people were taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries such as burns all over their bodies, while some 40 residents have been treated for inhaling toxic gas.

Hong Geon-pyo / Gwangmyeong Fire Station
The combustion was rapid followed by large amounts of smoke, leading to a considerable number of casualties.

Some 20 other residents who evacuated to the rooftop to escape the fast-spreading smoke were later rescued.

Nearby resident
Those who went up to the rooftop shined their phone lights so rescuers could see them.

The fire is believed to have started from the pilotis-structured parking lot on the first floor.

Nearby apartment janitor (VOICE MODIFIED)
Electric wires melting from the ceiling dropped on cars, accelerating the flames. Blaze from the ceiling spread to vehicles.

Through joint forensics, fire authorities are expected to determine whether the apartment’s sprinkler system and fire alarms properly operated.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 전 대통령 구속적부심 6시간 만에 종료…<br>이르면 오늘 밤 결론

윤석열 전 대통령 구속적부심 6시간 만에 종료…이르면 오늘 밤 결론
현재 호우 상황과 전망은?

현재 호우 상황과 전망은?
부산, 오늘 밤사이 고비…내일 오전까지 100~200mm 비

부산, 오늘 밤사이 고비…내일 오전까지 100~200mm 비
이 대통령, ‘옹벽 붕괴’ 오산시장에게 이것 물었다

이 대통령, ‘옹벽 붕괴’ 오산시장에게 이것 물었다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.