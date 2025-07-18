[News Today] Worker dies at paper factory

Another fatal workplace accident has occurred.



At a Hansol Paper factory, a worker who had joined just a month ago was found dead after being pulled into a machine.



Even more alarming, the factory didn't realize the accident had happened for more than 10 hours.



Police cars enter a factory one after another.



A worker in his 30s was found dead in a machine at this factory at around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.



His wife earlier reported that he had not come home from work.



Police tracked his whereabouts and located him inside the factory.



After checking the surveillance cameras, police found that the man was sucked into a slit of a machine that produces recycled paper, measuring one meter by 30cm at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Rescue worker

The machine is about 36 tons. It was 50% water and paper pulp mixed together.

It needed to be checked out after being drained.



The worker's colleagues were unaware of the accident when they were about to start their shift.



The deceased worker started his job at this factory just one month ago.



In 2019 and 2022, two workers died while on duty at Hansol Paper's factories.



Hansol Paper, which had been unaware of the accident for more than ten hours, has pledged to do its best to prevent accidents from recurring.