[News Today] Worker dies at paper factory
입력 2025.07.18 (16:08) 수정 2025.07.18 (16:10)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Another fatal workplace accident has occurred.
At a Hansol Paper factory, a worker who had joined just a month ago was found dead after being pulled into a machine.
Even more alarming, the factory didn't realize the accident had happened for more than 10 hours.
[REPORT]
Police cars enter a factory one after another.
A worker in his 30s was found dead in a machine at this factory at around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.
His wife earlier reported that he had not come home from work.
Police tracked his whereabouts and located him inside the factory.
After checking the surveillance cameras, police found that the man was sucked into a slit of a machine that produces recycled paper, measuring one meter by 30cm at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rescue worker (VOICE MODIFIED)
The machine is about 36 tons. It was 50% water and paper pulp mixed together.
It needed to be checked out after being drained.
The worker's colleagues were unaware of the accident when they were about to start their shift.
The deceased worker started his job at this factory just one month ago.
In 2019 and 2022, two workers died while on duty at Hansol Paper's factories.
Hansol Paper, which had been unaware of the accident for more than ten hours, has pledged to do its best to prevent accidents from recurring.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Worker dies at paper factory
-
- 입력 2025-07-18 16:08:57
- 수정2025-07-18 16:10:10
[LEAD]
Another fatal workplace accident has occurred.
At a Hansol Paper factory, a worker who had joined just a month ago was found dead after being pulled into a machine.
Even more alarming, the factory didn't realize the accident had happened for more than 10 hours.
[REPORT]
Police cars enter a factory one after another.
A worker in his 30s was found dead in a machine at this factory at around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.
His wife earlier reported that he had not come home from work.
Police tracked his whereabouts and located him inside the factory.
After checking the surveillance cameras, police found that the man was sucked into a slit of a machine that produces recycled paper, measuring one meter by 30cm at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rescue worker (VOICE MODIFIED)
The machine is about 36 tons. It was 50% water and paper pulp mixed together.
It needed to be checked out after being drained.
The worker's colleagues were unaware of the accident when they were about to start their shift.
The deceased worker started his job at this factory just one month ago.
In 2019 and 2022, two workers died while on duty at Hansol Paper's factories.
Hansol Paper, which had been unaware of the accident for more than ten hours, has pledged to do its best to prevent accidents from recurring.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.