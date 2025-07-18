News 9

Historic rain devastates Chungnam

[Anchor]

Although significant damage has already occurred, heavy rain is expected to continue tonight (July 18).

Please take extra precautions to prevent further damage from this extreme downpour.

The Chungnam region has been devastated by rainfall said to occur only once every 200 years.

Many areas remain submerged.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the story.

[Report]

The fields have turned into a muddy sea.

It is impossible to distinguish where the river once flowed and where the land began.

The grass and trees along the riverbank have been completely flattened by the powerful current.

A village has been swept away by the torrential rain.

A day has passed, but houses and livestock barns remain isolated like islands.

Cattle that have nowhere to go stand stranded on the embankment.

From the ground, the situation appears even more dire.

This is the access road into the village.

It has now completely disappeared under the floodwaters.

The rain that fell yesterday (July 17) shows no sign of letting up, and residents are increasingly anxious as the rain continues today.

[Cho Sang-hoon/Resident of Yesan, Chungnam: "The cows haven’t eaten in two days... We can’t start recovery until the water recedes, and right now, there’s nothing we can do..."]

Even after the water subsides, challenges will remain.

The interiors of homes are in chaos with belongings broken and filled with mud, making it impossible to walk without rubber boots.

The school playground, once submerged up to the knees, has turned into a massive mud pit as the water drains.

Despite the ongoing rain, workers are spraying water and removing sediment nonstop.

These people are headed somewhere. Instead of customers, traditional markets are filled with soldiers cleaning up trash.

Pump trucks have also been deployed to drain water from building basements.

However, the vegetables that were grown with hard work and care throughout the year have been completely ruined.

[Kim Seon-rye/Traditional Market Merchant in Dangjin: "They need to be dried in the sun, but we can't do that, and they are just rotting. It smells... The fans aren't even working because of the water..."]

Up to 200mm of additional rain is forecast for the Chungnam region by the weekend, suggesting that full recovery will take considerable time.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.

