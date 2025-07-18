Downpour ruins crops and livestock

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The damage to crops grown in facilities such as greenhouses is severe.



Farmers are helplessly watching as their ruined crops rot away.



Reporter Baek Sang-hyun has the story.



[Report]



Inside the greenhouse, which was flooded with rainwater, everything is now covered in mud.



Melons that were nearly ready for harvest are still hanging, but the lower parts that were submerged in water have started to rot.



[Hong Seok-gil/Melon farmer: "All the watermelons were submerged, and the melons and young radishes are soaked. There’s nothing usable right now."]



Even the seasonal watermelons have split open and burst, making it hard to find any that are intact.



Crops like watermelons and melons must be discarded if they are submerged in water.



Rice, which currently in its growing season, has only its upper parts barely visible above the water.



Even if the water recedes, the crops are vulnerable to pests and diseases, leading to inevitable yield losses.



[Hyun Do-won/Rice farmer: "f the water drains quickly, it’s okay. But if it stays for a long time, the rice won’t survive. It’s a disaster."]



In livestock barns where water has not receded, cows pace restlessly, unsure of what to do.



They are trying to dig trenches to drain the water, but it’s not enough.



[Kim Young-joo/Livestock farmer: "Water has entered the barn, and we need to clear it out quickly. But how to restore it and make it comfortable for the cows is a challenge..."]



Due to this rain, 160 million square meters of farmland in South Chungcheong Province, an area larger than 20,000 soccer fields, have been submerged, and around 750,000 livestock, including chickens, have perished.



Restoration work is urgent, but in rural communities where most residents are elderly, it’s no easy task.



[An Jong-ki/Rice farmer: "I’ve always planted alone, but now that the water has flooded all the fields, there’s nothing I can do."]



The record-breaking rainfall has left deep scars on the hearts of farmers across the region.



This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun.



