Flood destruction in Gwangju

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let’s turn to the Gwangju and Jeonnam regions, where more than 400 millimeters of rain fell in a single day.



As the water recedes, broken bridges and cracked roads are being revealed.



Reporter Park Ji-sung has the story.



[Report]



This is the old Sandong Bridge, the only Korean War site in Gwangju.



The fierce current broke the bridge’s supports and bent the deck, putting it at risk of collapse.



Camping equipment lies scattered along the riverbank, tangled in branches.



In downtown Gwangju, areas that have dried up are still stained with muddy water.



The road in front of an apartment complex has cracked and sunk, as if shaken by an earthquake, threatening to collapse onto the adjacent building.



[Kang Sang-kyu/Resident of Gwangju Dong-gu: "It poured down heavily. But as the cracks widened, one side suddenly collapsed."]



This is Yeongsan River, which runs through Gwangju and Jeonnam.



The river has swollen to the banks and is flowing violently.



Efforts to lower the water level by opening the dam are proving difficult.



The bicycle path has turned into a muddy field.



[Lee Kwang-seok/Resident of Gwangju Nam-gu: "The water level is really high right now. The entrance to the bike path is completely blocked, so I can't ride."]



The raging river has turned Mokpo Port into a garbage dump.



Despite ongoing cleanup efforts, it remains difficult for vessels to set sail.



[Kim Seong-nam/Ferry Captain: "The garbage blocks the intake, so we cannot generate propulsion. We can not depart."]



The vast salt fields, known for producing Cheonil salt, are also submerged.



The fine salt has turned into dark clumps of mud due to the floodwaters.



Fields and greenhouses remain flooded.



The extreme downpour has left destruction everywhere.



With recovery efforts yet to begin, concerns are growing that more damage may occur as additional rain is expected.



This is KBS News, Park Ji-sung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!