News 9

Flood warnings continue in Gwangju

입력 2025.07.18 (22:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In Gwangju and Jeonnam, the rain that had briefly stopped has started again.

With two people still missing, up to 400 millimeters of rain is forecast by tomorrow (July 19).

Let’s connect to Gwangju.

Reporter Heo Jae-hee, how heavy is the rain right now?

[Report]

Yes, the rain that had eased during the day has started again.

As it gets darker, the rain is growing heavier.

The Gwangju Stream, where I am currently located, is rising, and access is being continuously restricted.

Flood warnings remain in effect for Geunrak Bridge, Jangnok Bridge, and Naju Bridge in Gwangju, so preparations for flooding are necessary.

The heavy rain warning has also been strengthened.

Currently, a heavy rain warning has been issued for all of Gwangju and Jeonnam, except for some island areas.

The expected rainfall by tomorrow is 150 to 300 mm in Gwangju and Jeonnam, with some areas receiving more than 400 mm.

The ground is already weakened by the rain, increasing the risk of landslides.

A landslide advisory has been issued for nine cities and counties, including Gwangju, Haenam, and Sinan, while a landslide warning has been issued for seven cities and counties, including Gangjin, Jangheung, and Naju.

There have also been reports of casualties.

Yesterday (July 17), a man in his 60s was swept away by rainwater at Sinan Bridge in Gwangju’s Buk-gu district.

In Buk-gu’s Geumgok Village, a man in his 70s lost contact after going out to operate a field pump. A search was initiated but has been suspended as the rain has intensified.

Due to the heavy rain, houses have been flooded, displacing residents. More than 880 residents in Gwangju and Jeonnam have taken refuge in temporary shelters.

The Meteorological Administration forecasts that heavy rain will be concentrated tonight (July 18) and early tomorrow morning, so residents in low-lying areas and landslide-prone zones should frequently check disaster alerts and weather updates.

This has been Heo Jae-hee from KBS News at Gwangju Stream.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Flood warnings continue in Gwangju
    • 입력 2025-07-18 22:52:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

In Gwangju and Jeonnam, the rain that had briefly stopped has started again.

With two people still missing, up to 400 millimeters of rain is forecast by tomorrow (July 19).

Let’s connect to Gwangju.

Reporter Heo Jae-hee, how heavy is the rain right now?

[Report]

Yes, the rain that had eased during the day has started again.

As it gets darker, the rain is growing heavier.

The Gwangju Stream, where I am currently located, is rising, and access is being continuously restricted.

Flood warnings remain in effect for Geunrak Bridge, Jangnok Bridge, and Naju Bridge in Gwangju, so preparations for flooding are necessary.

The heavy rain warning has also been strengthened.

Currently, a heavy rain warning has been issued for all of Gwangju and Jeonnam, except for some island areas.

The expected rainfall by tomorrow is 150 to 300 mm in Gwangju and Jeonnam, with some areas receiving more than 400 mm.

The ground is already weakened by the rain, increasing the risk of landslides.

A landslide advisory has been issued for nine cities and counties, including Gwangju, Haenam, and Sinan, while a landslide warning has been issued for seven cities and counties, including Gangjin, Jangheung, and Naju.

There have also been reports of casualties.

Yesterday (July 17), a man in his 60s was swept away by rainwater at Sinan Bridge in Gwangju’s Buk-gu district.

In Buk-gu’s Geumgok Village, a man in his 70s lost contact after going out to operate a field pump. A search was initiated but has been suspended as the rain has intensified.

Due to the heavy rain, houses have been flooded, displacing residents. More than 880 residents in Gwangju and Jeonnam have taken refuge in temporary shelters.

The Meteorological Administration forecasts that heavy rain will be concentrated tonight (July 18) and early tomorrow morning, so residents in low-lying areas and landslide-prone zones should frequently check disaster alerts and weather updates.

This has been Heo Jae-hee from KBS News at Gwangju Stream.
허재희
허재희

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

200년 만의 폭우로 쑥대밭 된 충남…수마가 할퀸 상처

200년 만의 폭우로 쑥대밭 된 충남…수마가 할퀸 상처
호우특보 현재 상황과 전망

호우특보 현재 상황과 전망
사흘째 기록적 폭우…언제까지 이어질까?

사흘째 기록적 폭우…언제까지 이어질까?
윤 전 대통령 구속적부심 기각…구속 상태 유지

윤 전 대통령 구속적부심 기각…구속 상태 유지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.