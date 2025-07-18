Flood warnings continue in Gwangju

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Gwangju and Jeonnam, the rain that had briefly stopped has started again.



With two people still missing, up to 400 millimeters of rain is forecast by tomorrow (July 19).



Let’s connect to Gwangju.



Reporter Heo Jae-hee, how heavy is the rain right now?



[Report]



Yes, the rain that had eased during the day has started again.



As it gets darker, the rain is growing heavier.



The Gwangju Stream, where I am currently located, is rising, and access is being continuously restricted.



Flood warnings remain in effect for Geunrak Bridge, Jangnok Bridge, and Naju Bridge in Gwangju, so preparations for flooding are necessary.



The heavy rain warning has also been strengthened.



Currently, a heavy rain warning has been issued for all of Gwangju and Jeonnam, except for some island areas.



The expected rainfall by tomorrow is 150 to 300 mm in Gwangju and Jeonnam, with some areas receiving more than 400 mm.



The ground is already weakened by the rain, increasing the risk of landslides.



A landslide advisory has been issued for nine cities and counties, including Gwangju, Haenam, and Sinan, while a landslide warning has been issued for seven cities and counties, including Gangjin, Jangheung, and Naju.



There have also been reports of casualties.



Yesterday (July 17), a man in his 60s was swept away by rainwater at Sinan Bridge in Gwangju’s Buk-gu district.



In Buk-gu’s Geumgok Village, a man in his 70s lost contact after going out to operate a field pump. A search was initiated but has been suspended as the rain has intensified.



Due to the heavy rain, houses have been flooded, displacing residents. More than 880 residents in Gwangju and Jeonnam have taken refuge in temporary shelters.



The Meteorological Administration forecasts that heavy rain will be concentrated tonight (July 18) and early tomorrow morning, so residents in low-lying areas and landslide-prone zones should frequently check disaster alerts and weather updates.



This has been Heo Jae-hee from KBS News at Gwangju Stream.



