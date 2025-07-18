News 9

Heavy rain advisories to expand

[Anchor]

Now, let's summarize the current rain situation and the areas under special weather advisories at a glance.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun is ready in the disaster broadcasting studio.

Kim Se-hyun, can we start by looking at the areas experiencing the heaviest rainfall right now?

[Reporter]

According to the radar images, rain clouds are currently moving from the southwest to the northeast.

Looking more closely, strong rain clouds, indicated in purple, with rainfall of around 50mm per hour are mainly concentrated in the Jeonnam and Gyeongnam regions.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that dry air will move down from the northwest, while the North Pacific high pressure will expand into our country from the southeast.

They predict that as these two forces collide overnight, heavy rain clouds will develop, potentially leading to extreme rainfall in Jeonnam, Chungcheong, and Gyeongnam regions.

As the rain clouds are expected to intensify, the forecasted rainfall for Gwangju and Jeonnam has been increased from the previous 300mm to 400mm, an increase of 100mm, until tomorrow (July 19).

[Anchor]

So, has the area under heavy rain advisories also expanded?

[Reporter]

Currently, heavy rain advisories have been issued for most of the southern regions, including Chungnam.

In particular, a heavy rain warning is in effect for all of Jeonnam and for Hadong, Sancheong, and Hapcheon in Gyeongnam.

It seems that the areas under heavy rain advisories will expand overnight, and advisory levels will be strengthened.

With significant rain already fallen, the forecast of additional heavy rain raises the risk of landslides.

Currently, landslide advisories are in effect for parts of Chungcheong, Jeonnam, and Yeongnam.

In particular, in Sancheong, Gyeongnam, where a large forest fire occurred last spring, a landslide warning has been issued following the heavy rain warning, so residents should pay close attention to disaster alerts.

The tributaries of the Yeongsan River in Jeonnam, where flood advisories have been issued, may also experience sudden rises in water levels overnight due to the rain, so continued caution is necessary.

This has been a report from the disaster broadcasting studio.

