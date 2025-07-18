Busan braces for heavy rain overnight

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As damage from heavy rain continues to increase, strong rain is forecast tonight (July 18), mainly in the southern regions.



In Busan, up to 300mm of rain is expected by tomorrow (July 19).



Let’s connect to our reporter on the scene,



Kim Arnae. A lot of rain is forecast for Busan as well.



What is the current weather situation?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently in the Oncheoncheon area of Busan, where heavy rain is falling intermittently.



Access to the walking paths is restricted, but vehicles are still passing through the underpass.



A heavy rain warning is in effect for Busan, with 100 to 200mm of rain expected by tomorrow.



In some areas, there may be heavy rain of up to 300mm.



The critical period is expected to be from tonight until early tomorrow morning.



In particular, from tonight until early tomorrow morning, rain of 50 to 80mm per hour is forecast, and until tomorrow morning, some areas may see rain of 30mm per hour.



Roads in flood-prone areas continue to be restricted.



Access to three entry points near the Hwamyung Ecological Park and Samrak Ecological Park is restricted due to rising water levels in the Nakdong River, and access to 23 river walking paths in Busan has been blocked.



Additionally, the entire Jangnim Water Reservoir and Hadang Water Reservoir in Saha-gu are off-limits.



In particular, high tide is expected around 2 AM tomorrow, coinciding with the forecasted heavy rain in Busan, raising concerns about flooding in low-lying areas.



Residents should continuously check safety messages and evacuation broadcasts to avoid damage from the rain.



If you have parked vehicles in low-lying areas, move them in advance and monitor disaster broadcasts and guidance messages.



This has been Kim Arnae reporting from the Yeonanjyo Bridge in Busan for KBS News.



