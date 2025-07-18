Flood damage reveaeld

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you just saw, there is nothing intact in the areas hit by the flood.



Residents are facing a devastating and hopeless situation as the water recedes.



Reporter Park Byeong-jun visited the disaster site.



[Report]



Only the roofs of houses remain visible among the muddy water.



The rain has stopped, but the area is isolated like an island due to poor drainage.



In the village where the water has receded, mud piles and household items are tangled together, making it difficult to move around.



[“(Is this the entrance to the house?) Yes.”]



Inside the house, furniture and electronics are scattered, covered in mud.



Even the drawers are filled with muddy water, and there are no usable clothes left.



The walls show water marks up to the waist of an adult, and behind me, a large refrigerator has fallen over.



This clearly shows how urgent the situation was at that time.



The owner, who returned home after just one day, is left speechless at the horrific sight and turns back again.



[Kim In-soon/Residents of Sapgyo-eup, Yesan-gun, Chungnam: “When I opened the door, I had no choice but to leave. Let’s just go. What can I take out from here? None here is usable.”]



Vehicles are covered in mud, and there is no intact household item to be found.



Not knowing where to start, tears eventually flow.



[Village resident: “How are we supposed to live….”]



The traditional market that was submerged due to the flooding of the Dangjin River is filled with vegetables, seafood, and overturned refrigerators.



[Merchant at Dangjin Traditional Market: “This is how it was set up. This is the bottom. (Is this big refrigerator overturned?)”]



Families who rushed over upon hearing the news of the flooding are trying to salvage at least something, using hairdryers and fans.



[Yoon Soo-hyung/Family of a merchant at Dangjin Traditional Market: “These are all expensive machines, so we thought maybe drying them would help, so we are currently drying them with a hairdryer.”]



In Sejong City, a man in his 40s has gone missing after being swept away by the rising river water, and the police are conducting a search.



This is KBS News, Park Byeong-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!