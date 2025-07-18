President Lee Jae Myung urges vigilance

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung conducted an emergency inspection of the response to the heavy rainfall.



He stated that there were cases where damage occurred despite being sufficiently predictable, such as the Osan retaining wall incident, and urged the government and local authorities to take excessive measures to prevent accidents.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung canceled his schedule for a meeting in Busan and headed to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, where he received reports on the scale of rainfall damage and response status by region. He emphasized that the primary duty of the state is to protect the lives and safety of its citizens.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "We need to deploy sufficient resources for damage prevention and accident prevention, even if it seems excessive. It seems we need to mobilize all resources and administrative power."]



He also stated that he would hold accountable those responsible for accidents due to negligence in management.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "There are cases where loss of life occurred due to inadequate response despite the situation being sufficiently predictable, and we must ensure that such incidents do not happen again."]



He directly questioned the circumstances of the retaining wall collapse in Osan. Directed at the mayor of Osan, he asked why the road was not completely closed despite receiving reports from residents.



Local government heads requested close cooperation, including budget support from the central government, stating that there are limits to local disaster preparedness.



President Lee instructed the government to review this matter and urged local governments to focus on damage prevention for the time being.



[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We hope that each local government will do their best until the rain stops, and especially in areas where loss of life is expected, we ask for heightened vigilance."]



The Presidential Office stated that it would first assess the damage situation before proactively considering the demands from both ruling and opposition parties for an early declaration of special disaster areas in the regions affected by the heavy rain.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



