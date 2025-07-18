Now live in Daejeon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Chungnam region, which has already experienced record rainfall, faces more problems tonight (July 18).



There are concerns that the situation may worsen.



Let's go to Daejeon.



Reporter Lee Yeon-gyeong! Tonight will be another critical moment.



How is the rain right now?



[Report]



Yes, the rain, which has been intermittently falling lightly throughout the day, is gradually getting stronger from the afternoon.



Here, we can also feel the rain intensifying little by little.



Currently, a heavy rain warning is in effect for Daejeon, Sejong, and all of Chungnam.



The amount of rain that has fallen over the past three days since the day before yesterday (July 16) includes 519mm in Seosan, 438mm in Hongseong, and 412mm in Seocheon.



It is forecasted that an additional 50 to 150mm, and in some areas more than 200mm, will fall by tomorrow (19th).



In particular, strong rain of 50 to 80mm per hour is expected to fall again from tonight until tomorrow morning.



Given the significant amount of rain that has already fallen, there are concerns about additional damage, especially in the northwestern regions of Chungnam.



Additionally, the ground has become extremely weakened due to the rain, and the landslide warning level for Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam is maintained at the highest level, 'serious'.



The Boryeong Dam has been releasing up to 300 tons of water per second since yesterday afternoon (July 17).



If more rain falls, the release amount may be increased to control the water level, raising concerns about flooding in low-lying areas around the Ungcheon Stream.



Those near rivers or in landslide risk areas should frequently check disaster text messages and village broadcasts, and refrain from outdoor activities as much as possible.



This has been KBS News Lee Yeon-gyeong from Gapcheon, Daejeon.



