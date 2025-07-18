News 9

400mm rain devastates Gwangju

[Anchor]

The recent heavy rain has severely damaged the downtown area of Gwangju, a major city.

Daily life has come to a halt, the extent of the damage is hard to assess, and recovery seems daunting.

Reporter Son Min-joo has the story.

[Report]

Near the Shin-an Bridge, one of Gwangju's frequently flooded areas, the sidewalks are covered in mud and bags filled with trash are scattered around.

In the basement of a store that was flooded, equipment is left lying around.

[Jo Chang-sook/Affected Merchant: "The rainwater came in without any chance to react. There are so many expensive pieces of equipment inside. It's really hard."]

Vehicles that were submerged in the rushing water are now visible.

[Jo Seong-hwa/Tow Truck Driver: "We have received reports of over 40 submerged vehicles, and they keep coming in."]

This is the scene after a day of heavy rain.

The submerged vehicles that couldn't be moved are left abandoned, and the glass of storefronts is shattered.

Cafes that were once bustling with customers have completely stopped operations.

Merchants are busy pumping out the water from their basements and cleaning up as they work on recovery.

[Lee Gi-yeon/Affected Merchant: "I don't know if cleaning up now will help. Computers and everything are all turned upside down, even the desks are flipped over..."]

Residential areas are facing similar situations.

As the water that filled the living rooms recedes, the floors are completely muddy, and it's overwhelming to figure out where to start cleaning.

[Jeong Nam-seon/Hwajeong-dong, Seo-gu, Gwangju: "The rainwater didn't reach the bed. So we curled up and slept on top."]

There have been over 880 damage reports filed in Gwangju, and the extent of the damage is still hard to estimate.

This is KBS News, Son Min-joo.

