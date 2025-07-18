News 9

Pilotis design worsens fire spread

[Anchor]

It is analyzed that the significant human casualties from this fire were due to the so-called pilotis structure that leaves the first floor of the apartment open.

Additionally, the absence of sprinklers in the parking lot has been pointed out as a factor that exacerbated the fire.

Next, we have a report from reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

The fire started in the first-floor parking lot of the apartment.

Authorities, including police and firefighters, are currently conducting an on-site investigation.

This apartment was built with a pilotis structure, where only columns are erected on the first floor, and the actual living spaces begin from the second floor.

At the fire scene.

Because of this structure, which has open spaces all around, it is analyzed that a lot of air flowed in when the fire broke out, fueling the flames.

Strong winds entered through the spaces between the columns, and the so-called 'chimney effect' caused smoke and heat to spread rapidly along the exterior walls, worsening the damage.

[Kim Ja-ok/Resident of Geumcheon-gu, Seoul: "The smoke was blowing and could sway sideways, but it just went straight up, which was really terrifying."]

Two years ago, the hotel fire in Namdong-gu, Incheon, which resulted in over 50 injuries, and the 2017 fire at the sports center in Jecheon, Chungbuk, which claimed dozens of lives, were both identified as being primarily caused by this pilotis structure.

In addition, it was investigated that there were no sprinklers installed in the parking lot of the apartment where the fire occurred.

However, the building was completed in 2014, and at that time, there was no obligation to install sprinklers according to regulations.

[Choi Myung-ki/Professor, Korea Industrial Field Professors Group: "The pilotis structure inherently facilitates fire spread, so preventive measures such as installing sprinklers, using non-combustible finishing materials, or establishing fire zones are necessary to prevent fires..."]

The police are investigating the detailed circumstances based on CCTV footage and witness statements from the time of the fire.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

