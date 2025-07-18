Second day of train suspension

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The recent heavy rain has severely impacted railway transportation.



While efforts are underway to restore the tracks that were submerged and covered with mud, more time is needed before services can resume.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.



[Report]



The railway tracks that were completely submerged due to overflowing rivers have disappeared.



Landslides have also covered the tracks with piles of dirt and branches.



Yesterday (July 17), heavy rain in the southern region caused train services to be suspended in various locations, leading to some trains having to turn back.



[Ham Seo-yoon/Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province: "Because of the flooding, they said the train couldn't go and was returning to Busan Station... I waited on the train for 4 hours."]



Today (July 18), disruptions in train services continued.



Train operations on the Gyeongbu Line, Janghang Line, West Sea Line, and Chungbuk Line in the Chungcheong region have been halted for the second consecutive day, while all train services on the Honam Line, Gyeongjeon Line, and Jeolla Line in the southern region remain suspended.



Due to the accumulated rain, the sections of the Jeolla Line that are suspended have increased since this morning.



Restoration work has been ongoing for the second day.



Heavy machinery is being used to level the ground around the tracks and check the submerged electrical equipment and signals.



[Hong Seung-pyo/Director of Safety Technology at Korea Railroad Corporation: "The ground itself has weakened, and signals and other equipment need to be completely replaced. We can only open after completing test runs."]



Korail anticipates that it will take considerable time to restore the sections of the railway, including the Gyeongbu Line, that were completely submerged.



With the pouring rain, trees have fallen, and highways have been blocked by piles of dirt.



Today, most traffic has resumed.



However, restoration work is still ongoing in some sections, such as the Pyeongtaek-Buyeo Expressway.



Disruptions in domestic and international flights have also continued.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!