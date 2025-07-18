Flood damage reported by viewers
[Anchor]
Extreme heavy rain caused water levels to rise rapidly, leading to terrifying moments in various locations.
The damage is vividly captured in viewer-submitted videos, summarized by reporter Kim Bo-dam.
[Report]
Reddish muddy water swallowed the roads.
It was impossible to even think about taking a step.
[“Oh my, what are we going to do now?”]
The heavy rain destroyed the roads to the point where their shapes were unrecognizable, and private homes disappeared without a trace.
All that remains where the disaster passed is mud.
From the mud-covered ground to the waterlogged belongings.
Residents are heartbroken as they look at their ruined shops.
[Jeong Young-sook/Dong-gu, Gwangju: “For now, we’ve just shaken off some of the mud. Tomorrow and for the next two to three days, we need to continue cleaning up. All the electronic devices are ruined.”]
The scars left by the heavy rain are also evident in rural areas.
Vehicles stranded in the middle of rice fields show the devastation caused by the downpour.
[“This side is the river, and that side is the rice field….”]
The torrential rain caused the embankment to lose its shape and collapse.
The overflowing river swept away the rice that had been carefully nurtured all summer.
[“The water has risen to here….”]
The water rose high enough to surpass an adult's height, soaking all the farming tools, while a cat sought refuge from the heavy rain in a greenhouse.
As the heavy rain continues into its third day, there have been human casualties, including four fatalities and two people reported missing.
This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.