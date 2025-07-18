News 9

Special team targets Samboo heir

[Anchor]

The special investigation team for Kim Geon-hee has requested that the son of Cho Sung-ok, the former chairman of Samboo Construction, be transferred from Hongseong Prison to Seoul.

This is to investigate a possible connection between the stock price manipulation case involving Samboo Engineering and Kim Geon-hee.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the story.

[Report]

Cho’sCho’s

Previously, Cho was incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center during his trial in 2023, and there was a possibility of transfer.

However, allegations arose that Lee Jong-ho, a key figure in the Deutsche Motors stock price manipulation case and known to have managed Kim Geon-hee’s accounts, lobbied for Cho’s son to remain longer at the Seoul Detention Center.

According to KBS’s investigation, when the special investigation team summoned former chairman Cho as a suspect last week, they probed these allegations involving his son.

This is aimed at uncovering potential links between the Samboo Engineering case and former representative Lee Jong-ho.

However, former chairman Cho insists that he has never met or known Lee Jong-ho or Kim Geon-hee.

[Cho Sung-ok/Former Chairman of Samboo Engineering/On July 10th: "They are all people I have no relation with."]

Next week, the special investigation team is expected to focus efforts on identifying connections between Cho’s son, former chairman Cho, former representative Lee, and Kim.

The special investigation team also plans to conduct additional investigations into former chairman Cho, whose warrant was dismissed, and reapply for an arrest warrant.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

