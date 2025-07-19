Three dead in parking lot fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last night (July 17), there was a fire in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province.



A large fire broke out in an apartment parking lot, resulting in the deaths of three residents and injuries to over 60 people.



Today (July 18), the police and the National Forensic Service's on-site investigation results suggest that an electrical short circuit is the presumed cause.



First, reporter Min Jeong-hee.



[Report]



Black smoke engulfed the entire apartment.



In the first-floor parking lot built in a pilotis structure, flames spread in all directions, and sounds of explosions could be heard from various places.



Around 9:10 PM last night, a fire broke out in a 10-story apartment in Soha-dong, Gwangmyeong City, Gyeonggi Province.



[Lee Sang-yoon/Apartment Resident: "Some guy was shouting, 'Fire! Fire!' and told us to come down quickly, so when I went down, there was a huge amount of fire and smoke."]



As a result of the fire, two women and one man in their 60s lost their lives, and over twenty people were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.



Dozens of others also had to receive treatment for inhaling toxic gas.



The fire was extinguished after an hour and a half, but because it started on the first floor, it was difficult for residents to evacuate, which ultimately led to significant casualties.



[Hong Geon-pyo/Fire Prevention Division Chief, Gwangmyeong Fire Station: "The fire spread rapidly, and the large amount of smoke caused a significant number of casualties."]



The joint investigation conducted by the relevant authorities the day after the incident initially presumed that 'an electrical short circuit' was the cause of the fire.



A 'short circuit mark' was found on the ceiling of the first-floor parking area where the fire started.



[Nearby Apartment Manager/Voice Altered: "(From the ceiling) the wires melted, right? It started dropping like sparks, and then a big spark fell onto a car, and the ceiling fire began to catch onto the car."]



The National Forensic Service is conducting a detailed examination of the ceiling wires and other components to determine the exact cause of the fire.



KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!