News 9

Three dead in parking lot fire

입력 2025.07.19 (00:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last night (July 17), there was a fire in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

A large fire broke out in an apartment parking lot, resulting in the deaths of three residents and injuries to over 60 people.

Today (July 18), the police and the National Forensic Service's on-site investigation results suggest that an electrical short circuit is the presumed cause.

First, reporter Min Jeong-hee.

[Report]

Black smoke engulfed the entire apartment.

In the first-floor parking lot built in a pilotis structure, flames spread in all directions, and sounds of explosions could be heard from various places.

Around 9:10 PM last night, a fire broke out in a 10-story apartment in Soha-dong, Gwangmyeong City, Gyeonggi Province.

[Lee Sang-yoon/Apartment Resident: "Some guy was shouting, 'Fire! Fire!' and told us to come down quickly, so when I went down, there was a huge amount of fire and smoke."]

As a result of the fire, two women and one man in their 60s lost their lives, and over twenty people were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Dozens of others also had to receive treatment for inhaling toxic gas.

The fire was extinguished after an hour and a half, but because it started on the first floor, it was difficult for residents to evacuate, which ultimately led to significant casualties.

[Hong Geon-pyo/Fire Prevention Division Chief, Gwangmyeong Fire Station: "The fire spread rapidly, and the large amount of smoke caused a significant number of casualties."]

The joint investigation conducted by the relevant authorities the day after the incident initially presumed that 'an electrical short circuit' was the cause of the fire.

A 'short circuit mark' was found on the ceiling of the first-floor parking area where the fire started.

[Nearby Apartment Manager/Voice Altered: "(From the ceiling) the wires melted, right? It started dropping like sparks, and then a big spark fell onto a car, and the ceiling fire began to catch onto the car."]

The National Forensic Service is conducting a detailed examination of the ceiling wires and other components to determine the exact cause of the fire.

KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Three dead in parking lot fire
    • 입력 2025-07-19 00:05:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last night (July 17), there was a fire in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

A large fire broke out in an apartment parking lot, resulting in the deaths of three residents and injuries to over 60 people.

Today (July 18), the police and the National Forensic Service's on-site investigation results suggest that an electrical short circuit is the presumed cause.

First, reporter Min Jeong-hee.

[Report]

Black smoke engulfed the entire apartment.

In the first-floor parking lot built in a pilotis structure, flames spread in all directions, and sounds of explosions could be heard from various places.

Around 9:10 PM last night, a fire broke out in a 10-story apartment in Soha-dong, Gwangmyeong City, Gyeonggi Province.

[Lee Sang-yoon/Apartment Resident: "Some guy was shouting, 'Fire! Fire!' and told us to come down quickly, so when I went down, there was a huge amount of fire and smoke."]

As a result of the fire, two women and one man in their 60s lost their lives, and over twenty people were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Dozens of others also had to receive treatment for inhaling toxic gas.

The fire was extinguished after an hour and a half, but because it started on the first floor, it was difficult for residents to evacuate, which ultimately led to significant casualties.

[Hong Geon-pyo/Fire Prevention Division Chief, Gwangmyeong Fire Station: "The fire spread rapidly, and the large amount of smoke caused a significant number of casualties."]

The joint investigation conducted by the relevant authorities the day after the incident initially presumed that 'an electrical short circuit' was the cause of the fire.

A 'short circuit mark' was found on the ceiling of the first-floor parking area where the fire started.

[Nearby Apartment Manager/Voice Altered: "(From the ceiling) the wires melted, right? It started dropping like sparks, and then a big spark fell onto a car, and the ceiling fire began to catch onto the car."]

The National Forensic Service is conducting a detailed examination of the ceiling wires and other components to determine the exact cause of the fire.

KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

200년 만의 폭우로 쑥대밭 된 충남…수마가 할퀸 상처

200년 만의 폭우로 쑥대밭 된 충남…수마가 할퀸 상처
호우특보 현재 상황과 전망

호우특보 현재 상황과 전망
사흘째 기록적 폭우…언제까지 이어질까?

사흘째 기록적 폭우…언제까지 이어질까?
윤 전 대통령 구속적부심 기각…구속 상태 유지

윤 전 대통령 구속적부심 기각…구속 상태 유지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.