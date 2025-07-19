Yoon to stay in custody

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The request for a detention review filed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol has been dismissed.



Former President Yoon appealed for his release today (July 18), stating that his health condition is not good, but the court did not accept his plea.



We go to the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office.



Reporter Heo Ji-young, former President Yoon spoke for about 30 minutes, right?



How did the decision to maintain his detention come about?



[Reporter]



The Seoul Central District Court dismissed the detention review requested by former President Yoon's side about an hour ago.



This decision came four hours after the hearing concluded.



The closed hearing started at 10:15 AM and ended after 4 PM today.



During the six-hour hearing, the special prosecution team prepared over 100 pages of opinions and a 100-slide PowerPoint presentation, arguing that former President Yoon should be detained.



As the court accepted the special prosecution team's arguments, former President Yoon will remain in detention.



Former President Yoon attended the hearing in person and explained for about 30 minutes that his health condition is not good.



It seems that the court did not accept this argument.



[Anchor]



How did the special investigation into the insurrection proceed today?



[Reporter]



The insurrection special investigation team summoned former Seoul Fire and Disaster Headquarters Chief Hwang Gi-seok for questioning regarding the 'allegations of power outages at media companies' and also conducted a search and seizure at the Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency.



Additionally, to investigate the allegations that the Ministry of the Interior and Safety installed a disaster safety communication network near the National Assembly and the Presidential Office, they summoned and questioned officials from the ministry.



This has been Heo Ji-young from the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office for KBS News.



