3 ministers clear hearings

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, the three ministries responsible for tariff negotiations with the United States have adopted the ministerial candidate hearing report through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.



Disagreements continue regarding candidates Kang Sun-woo and Lee Jin-sook, and their fates are expected to be decided over the weekend.



Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



[“I declare that it has been passed.”]



The hearing report for the ministerial candidates from three ministries has been adopted through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.



These include the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The People Power Party stated that although the suspicions surrounding these candidates have not been sufficiently resolved, a grand decision was made considering the urgent situation of tariff negotiations with the United States.



[Kim Gun/National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee/People Power Party: “This does not give a free pass to the candidates. We strongly demand that they repay the public with their competence and achievements.”]



However, a stalemate remains regarding the controversial candidates Kang Sun-woo of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and Lee Jin-sook of the Ministry of Education.



The floor leaders of both parties met to discuss the adoption of the hearing report but failed to find common ground.



[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: “I said that the government and ruling party should proactively decide on the candidates' fates according to the results of the hearing, in line with the public's will.”]



[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: “The opposition has not submitted or proven any evidence beyond the suspicions raised by the media.”]



The Democratic Party is in favor of adopting the hearing report even if it includes an opinion of 'ineligibility' regarding candidate Kang, but the People Power Party opposed it, stating that they could not give a free pass to the "queen of abuse."



The final decision on the appointments is expected to be made over the weekend.



Woo Sang-ho, Chief of Staff to the President, stated that it is true that there are candidates whose public opinion has not settled, and indicated that the candidates' fates will be decided over the weekend.



The hearing report for Justice Minister candidate Jeong Seong-ho was adopted through a vote despite opposition from the opposition party.



President Lee Jae Myung has approved the appointment proposals for the ministers of Justice, Economy and Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Trade, Industry and Energy.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



