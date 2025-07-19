News 9

3 ministers clear hearings

입력 2025.07.19 (00:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, the three ministries responsible for tariff negotiations with the United States have adopted the ministerial candidate hearing report through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.

Disagreements continue regarding candidates Kang Sun-woo and Lee Jin-sook, and their fates are expected to be decided over the weekend.

Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

[“I declare that it has been passed.”]

The hearing report for the ministerial candidates from three ministries has been adopted through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.

These include the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The People Power Party stated that although the suspicions surrounding these candidates have not been sufficiently resolved, a grand decision was made considering the urgent situation of tariff negotiations with the United States.

[Kim Gun/National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee/People Power Party: “This does not give a free pass to the candidates. We strongly demand that they repay the public with their competence and achievements.”]

However, a stalemate remains regarding the controversial candidates Kang Sun-woo of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and Lee Jin-sook of the Ministry of Education.

The floor leaders of both parties met to discuss the adoption of the hearing report but failed to find common ground.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: “I said that the government and ruling party should proactively decide on the candidates' fates according to the results of the hearing, in line with the public's will.”]

[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: “The opposition has not submitted or proven any evidence beyond the suspicions raised by the media.”]

The Democratic Party is in favor of adopting the hearing report even if it includes an opinion of 'ineligibility' regarding candidate Kang, but the People Power Party opposed it, stating that they could not give a free pass to the "queen of abuse."

The final decision on the appointments is expected to be made over the weekend.

Woo Sang-ho, Chief of Staff to the President, stated that it is true that there are candidates whose public opinion has not settled, and indicated that the candidates' fates will be decided over the weekend.

The hearing report for Justice Minister candidate Jeong Seong-ho was adopted through a vote despite opposition from the opposition party.

President Lee Jae Myung has approved the appointment proposals for the ministers of Justice, Economy and Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Trade, Industry and Energy.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 3 ministers clear hearings
    • 입력 2025-07-19 00:46:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

Meanwhile, the three ministries responsible for tariff negotiations with the United States have adopted the ministerial candidate hearing report through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.

Disagreements continue regarding candidates Kang Sun-woo and Lee Jin-sook, and their fates are expected to be decided over the weekend.

Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

[“I declare that it has been passed.”]

The hearing report for the ministerial candidates from three ministries has been adopted through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.

These include the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The People Power Party stated that although the suspicions surrounding these candidates have not been sufficiently resolved, a grand decision was made considering the urgent situation of tariff negotiations with the United States.

[Kim Gun/National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee/People Power Party: “This does not give a free pass to the candidates. We strongly demand that they repay the public with their competence and achievements.”]

However, a stalemate remains regarding the controversial candidates Kang Sun-woo of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and Lee Jin-sook of the Ministry of Education.

The floor leaders of both parties met to discuss the adoption of the hearing report but failed to find common ground.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: “I said that the government and ruling party should proactively decide on the candidates' fates according to the results of the hearing, in line with the public's will.”]

[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: “The opposition has not submitted or proven any evidence beyond the suspicions raised by the media.”]

The Democratic Party is in favor of adopting the hearing report even if it includes an opinion of 'ineligibility' regarding candidate Kang, but the People Power Party opposed it, stating that they could not give a free pass to the "queen of abuse."

The final decision on the appointments is expected to be made over the weekend.

Woo Sang-ho, Chief of Staff to the President, stated that it is true that there are candidates whose public opinion has not settled, and indicated that the candidates' fates will be decided over the weekend.

The hearing report for Justice Minister candidate Jeong Seong-ho was adopted through a vote despite opposition from the opposition party.

President Lee Jae Myung has approved the appointment proposals for the ministers of Justice, Economy and Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Trade, Industry and Energy.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

200년 만의 폭우로 쑥대밭 된 충남…수마가 할퀸 상처

200년 만의 폭우로 쑥대밭 된 충남…수마가 할퀸 상처
호우특보 현재 상황과 전망

호우특보 현재 상황과 전망
사흘째 기록적 폭우…언제까지 이어질까?

사흘째 기록적 폭우…언제까지 이어질까?
윤 전 대통령 구속적부심 기각…구속 상태 유지

윤 전 대통령 구속적부심 기각…구속 상태 유지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.