Unification Church raided

The special investigation team for the Kim Keon-hee case conducted a search and seizure today (July 18) at the headquarters of the Unification Church and other locations.



In connection with the allegations of a necklace given to Kim Keon-hee by Geon-jin Beopsa, the team has identified Han Hak-ja, the president of the Unification Church, as a suspect.



Searches were also conducted at the home and office of Kwon Seong-dong, a member of the People Power Party.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has the details.



[Report]



Black vans were stationed in front of the Cheon Jeong Gung of the Unification Church in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.



The special investigation team, which is investigating the 'Geon-jin Beopsa solicitation allegations,' conducted searches at around ten locations, including the Cheon Jeong Gung, the residence of Unification Church President Han Hak-ja.



Included in the search targets were the Unification Church-affiliated broadcasting station Peace TV, the affiliated foundation Hyojeong Global Unification Foundation, and the Seoul headquarters.



[“(You came from the special investigation team?) …”]



The search warrant also identified a Mr. Lee, known as the second-in-command of the Unification Church, as a suspect along with President Han, with allegations including bribery and solicitation.



In 2022, it was Mr. Yoon, the head of the Unification Church's world headquarters, who handed over expensive necklaces and bags to Geon-jin Beops Jeon Seong-bae, claiming they were for 'Kim Keon-hee.'



The special investigation team is suspicious that Mr. Yoon may not have acted solely for personal reasons, given that the Unification Church had various issues at that time.



Particularly, during a past prosecution investigation, Mr. Yoon's statement that he "received approval from President Han" has raised the possibility that this was not an individual act but rather a solicitation at the level of the Unification Church.



The special investigation team also conducted searches at the home, office, and regional office of Kwon Seong-dong, a member of the People Power Party.



It is known that Kwon strongly advocated for the participation of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Vice President Mike Pence in a meeting arranged by the Unification Church in February 2022.



Kwon has strongly denied the allegations.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Member of the People Power Party: “I have no knowledge of any money or valuables being exchanged with Geon-jin Beopsa or Unification Church officials…”]



The special investigation team plans to conduct investigations starting with the summons of Mr. Yoon and President Han Hak-ja of the Unification Church.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



