Hearing for Health Minister pick

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the confirmation hearing for Jung Eun-kyeong, the nominee for Minister of Health and Welfare, there was a heated debate regarding her husband's stocks and farmland.



Nominee Jung stated that it is not true that her husband made a profit from stocks, and she clarified that they have been farming on the disputed farmland with family friends for nearly 30 years.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



From the start of the hearing, there was a loud exchange between the ruling and opposition parties over the submission of documents related to nominee Jung Eun-kyeong's husband's stocks.



[Kim Mi-ae/Member of the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee/People Power Party: "You should say the same thing about the mask transaction records."]



[Lee So-young/Member of the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee/Democratic Party: "This is really ridiculous."]



The People Power Party protested, stating that they had not received sufficient materials to clarify the allegations.



[Kim Mi-ae/Member of the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee/People Power Party: "What does that mean? The head of the Disease Control Agency is under public suspicion for trading in COVID-19 beneficiary stocks."]



The Democratic Party defended nominee Jung, calling the allegations "groundless."



[Lee Soo-jin/Member of the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee/Democratic Party: "It seems like they are just clinging to obstructing people's livelihoods, just like a party of insurrection."]



After a recess in the morning, the hearing resumed an hour later, where nominee Jung dismissed the claim that her husband made profits from stock trading.



She explained that they did not realize any profits from the stock of a hand sanitizer company as they have not sold a single share.



[Jung Eun-kyeong/Minister of Health and Welfare nominee: "I have known since 2016 that I was holding shares in a liquor company. I have been holding them long-term and have not sold a single share up to now."]



Regarding the stocks of a mask company, which were pointed out as COVID-19 beneficiary stocks, she responded that they were all sold in 2018 and have nothing to do with COVID-19.



Responding to allegations of violating farmland laws, nominee Jung clarified that they have been farming together with family friends on the farmland owned by her husband in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, for 30 years, denying the accusations.



[Jung Eun-kyeong/Minister of Health and Welfare nominee: "Depending on the situation, it could have been a lot or a little, but we tried to farm together as much as possible."]



Nominee Jung stated that she would quickly discuss the issue of the return of resigned medical residents in consultation with the training council.



KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!