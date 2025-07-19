Hanwha wins start of 2nd half

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional baseball, the leading Hanwha team continued their impressive momentum from the first half of the season with a perfect game in their first match of the second half.



Star ace Ponce and captain Chae Eun-sung made significant contributions both on the mound and at the plate.



This is reporter Ha Mu-rim's report.



[Report]



Ponce, who posted an outstanding record of 11 wins and no losses in the first half, continued his dominant pitching in the second half.



With a fastball reaching speeds of 156 km/h and sharp breaking balls, he overwhelmed the KT lineup.



The Hanwha batting lineup also supported the ace's performance, aided by a bit of luck.



In the second inning, with runners on second and third, Choi Jae-hoon hit a routine ground ball, but an error on the home throw by KT shortstop Kwon Dong-jin allowed Hanwha to score the first run.



Following that, Shim Woo-jun successfully executed a surprise bunt, allowing Hanwha to take a 2-run lead.



Captain Chae Eun-sung played the role of a problem solver.



After hitting a timely single in the third inning, he hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, breaking down Oh Won-seok with two outs and a runner on first.



This was Hanwha's first home run of the second half and Chae Eun-sung's 15th home run of the season, sealing the game.



With Ponce's performance, which included 8 strikeouts and no runs allowed over 6 innings, Hanwha decorated their first game of the second half of the season with a victory, extending their winning streak to 7 games.



Ponce, who became the winning pitcher, continued his 12-game winning streak since the start of the season.



Meanwhile, LG defeated Lotte with home runs from Park Dong-won and Son Joo-young, along with a solid 6-inning, 1-run performance against Gamboa.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



