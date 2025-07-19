Hanwha wins start of 2nd half
입력 2025.07.19 (00:48)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
In professional baseball, the leading Hanwha team continued their impressive momentum from the first half of the season with a perfect game in their first match of the second half.
Star ace Ponce and captain Chae Eun-sung made significant contributions both on the mound and at the plate.
This is reporter Ha Mu-rim's report.
[Report]
Ponce, who posted an outstanding record of 11 wins and no losses in the first half, continued his dominant pitching in the second half.
With a fastball reaching speeds of 156 km/h and sharp breaking balls, he overwhelmed the KT lineup.
The Hanwha batting lineup also supported the ace's performance, aided by a bit of luck.
In the second inning, with runners on second and third, Choi Jae-hoon hit a routine ground ball, but an error on the home throw by KT shortstop Kwon Dong-jin allowed Hanwha to score the first run.
Following that, Shim Woo-jun successfully executed a surprise bunt, allowing Hanwha to take a 2-run lead.
Captain Chae Eun-sung played the role of a problem solver.
After hitting a timely single in the third inning, he hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, breaking down Oh Won-seok with two outs and a runner on first.
This was Hanwha's first home run of the second half and Chae Eun-sung's 15th home run of the season, sealing the game.
With Ponce's performance, which included 8 strikeouts and no runs allowed over 6 innings, Hanwha decorated their first game of the second half of the season with a victory, extending their winning streak to 7 games.
Ponce, who became the winning pitcher, continued his 12-game winning streak since the start of the season.
Meanwhile, LG defeated Lotte with home runs from Park Dong-won and Son Joo-young, along with a solid 6-inning, 1-run performance against Gamboa.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
In professional baseball, the leading Hanwha team continued their impressive momentum from the first half of the season with a perfect game in their first match of the second half.
Star ace Ponce and captain Chae Eun-sung made significant contributions both on the mound and at the plate.
This is reporter Ha Mu-rim's report.
[Report]
Ponce, who posted an outstanding record of 11 wins and no losses in the first half, continued his dominant pitching in the second half.
With a fastball reaching speeds of 156 km/h and sharp breaking balls, he overwhelmed the KT lineup.
The Hanwha batting lineup also supported the ace's performance, aided by a bit of luck.
In the second inning, with runners on second and third, Choi Jae-hoon hit a routine ground ball, but an error on the home throw by KT shortstop Kwon Dong-jin allowed Hanwha to score the first run.
Following that, Shim Woo-jun successfully executed a surprise bunt, allowing Hanwha to take a 2-run lead.
Captain Chae Eun-sung played the role of a problem solver.
After hitting a timely single in the third inning, he hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, breaking down Oh Won-seok with two outs and a runner on first.
This was Hanwha's first home run of the second half and Chae Eun-sung's 15th home run of the season, sealing the game.
With Ponce's performance, which included 8 strikeouts and no runs allowed over 6 innings, Hanwha decorated their first game of the second half of the season with a victory, extending their winning streak to 7 games.
Ponce, who became the winning pitcher, continued his 12-game winning streak since the start of the season.
Meanwhile, LG defeated Lotte with home runs from Park Dong-won and Son Joo-young, along with a solid 6-inning, 1-run performance against Gamboa.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Hanwha wins start of 2nd half
-
- 입력 2025-07-19 00:48:36
[Anchor]
In professional baseball, the leading Hanwha team continued their impressive momentum from the first half of the season with a perfect game in their first match of the second half.
Star ace Ponce and captain Chae Eun-sung made significant contributions both on the mound and at the plate.
This is reporter Ha Mu-rim's report.
[Report]
Ponce, who posted an outstanding record of 11 wins and no losses in the first half, continued his dominant pitching in the second half.
With a fastball reaching speeds of 156 km/h and sharp breaking balls, he overwhelmed the KT lineup.
The Hanwha batting lineup also supported the ace's performance, aided by a bit of luck.
In the second inning, with runners on second and third, Choi Jae-hoon hit a routine ground ball, but an error on the home throw by KT shortstop Kwon Dong-jin allowed Hanwha to score the first run.
Following that, Shim Woo-jun successfully executed a surprise bunt, allowing Hanwha to take a 2-run lead.
Captain Chae Eun-sung played the role of a problem solver.
After hitting a timely single in the third inning, he hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, breaking down Oh Won-seok with two outs and a runner on first.
This was Hanwha's first home run of the second half and Chae Eun-sung's 15th home run of the season, sealing the game.
With Ponce's performance, which included 8 strikeouts and no runs allowed over 6 innings, Hanwha decorated their first game of the second half of the season with a victory, extending their winning streak to 7 games.
Ponce, who became the winning pitcher, continued his 12-game winning streak since the start of the season.
Meanwhile, LG defeated Lotte with home runs from Park Dong-won and Son Joo-young, along with a solid 6-inning, 1-run performance against Gamboa.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
In professional baseball, the leading Hanwha team continued their impressive momentum from the first half of the season with a perfect game in their first match of the second half.
Star ace Ponce and captain Chae Eun-sung made significant contributions both on the mound and at the plate.
This is reporter Ha Mu-rim's report.
[Report]
Ponce, who posted an outstanding record of 11 wins and no losses in the first half, continued his dominant pitching in the second half.
With a fastball reaching speeds of 156 km/h and sharp breaking balls, he overwhelmed the KT lineup.
The Hanwha batting lineup also supported the ace's performance, aided by a bit of luck.
In the second inning, with runners on second and third, Choi Jae-hoon hit a routine ground ball, but an error on the home throw by KT shortstop Kwon Dong-jin allowed Hanwha to score the first run.
Following that, Shim Woo-jun successfully executed a surprise bunt, allowing Hanwha to take a 2-run lead.
Captain Chae Eun-sung played the role of a problem solver.
After hitting a timely single in the third inning, he hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, breaking down Oh Won-seok with two outs and a runner on first.
This was Hanwha's first home run of the second half and Chae Eun-sung's 15th home run of the season, sealing the game.
With Ponce's performance, which included 8 strikeouts and no runs allowed over 6 innings, Hanwha decorated their first game of the second half of the season with a victory, extending their winning streak to 7 games.
Ponce, who became the winning pitcher, continued his 12-game winning streak since the start of the season.
Meanwhile, LG defeated Lotte with home runs from Park Dong-won and Son Joo-young, along with a solid 6-inning, 1-run performance against Gamboa.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
-
-
하무림 기자 hagosu@kbs.co.kr하무림 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.