Striker Malcom returns to K League

Monster striker Malcom, who dominated the K League, has returned to the domestic stage in six years, now wearing the Ulsan uniform.



The Ulsan professional football club officially announced that they have signed Malcom to help rebound in the second half of the season.



Malcom is a top-class striker who scored 48 goals in just two seasons while playing in the K League with the Gyeongnam uniform.



He dominated the league by becoming the first player in professional football to win both the MVP and the top scorer in the first and second divisions.



Attention is focused on whether Ulsan, which has fallen into a slump this season, can regain the glory of last season's champions with Malcom, as he returns to K League after six years and five months.



