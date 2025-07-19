Padel: a sport for all ages

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KBS Sports News presents this segment with the theme of living vibrantly until the age of 99.



Today, we introduce a new sport called padel, which is similar to tennis.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom covers padel, a sport that can be enjoyed by three generations, from grandparents to grandchildren.



[Report]



This is a padel-exclusive court located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.



A grandfather, his daughter, and his grandson are gathered on one court, enjoying exercise together.



With a space one-third the size of a tennis court, it is easy to hit the ball using a lightweight racket, making it a sport that can be enjoyed by all three generations.



[Jang Seong-soon/70 years old: "Exercising with the kids makes us closer, and I think it's really great. I feel like I'm getting a good workout, but it's not too hard. It seems like an exercise I can do as I get older."]



[Jang So-yeon/Daughter: "I've never exercised with my dad before. This creates an opportunity for us to talk more..."]



Padel is a new leisure sport invented in Mexico in the 1960s, and has recently gained popularity in Spain and Northern Europe.



Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have also fallen for the charm of padel and have worked as ambassadors for the sport.



The game operates and scores similarly to tennis, and it uses a tennis ball, but the rackets are different.



[Park Gi-wan/Padel Coach: "The holes are for air resistance. If it were solid, the racket wouldn't be able to move forward due to air resistance."]



I am an intermediate tennis player.



Today, I will challenge myself to padel for the first time.



["Oh nice, you're doing well."]



I think people who play tennis will pick it up very quickly.



The difference from tennis is that there is an added attacking method using glass walls, similar to squash.



[Eom Gi-seok/Padel Court Operator: "The biggest advantages are that it is easy to learn, it is definitely a great aerobic exercise, and it can be enjoyed by all generations—children, young people, and seniors—together."]



Padel, which combines elements of tennis and squash, is gaining attention as a family sport that can be easily enjoyed by people of all ages.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



