Budget chicken stew for dog days

[Anchor]



This weekend marks the start of the summer heat, but these days, even buying a bowl of samgyetang feels like a luxury.



In the midst of high prices, affordable health foods are gaining great popularity.



Reporter Kim Chae-rin has covered the scene of people preparing for the summer heat.



[Report]



A line stretches down a narrow hallway.



The small restaurant at the end of the hallway is packed with customers.



These are people who have come to eat samgyetang ahead of the summer heat.



The secret to this restaurant's popularity is not just its 'taste'.



At 15,000 won per bowl, the price of samgyetang is nearly 3,000 won cheaper than the average in Seoul, attracting many customers.



[Shim Woo-hak/Office Worker: "These days, dishes like kalguksu or jjajangmyeon often cost over 10,000 won, so I appreciate this..."]



Despite the rising costs of ingredients, the family operates the restaurant while saving on labor costs to maintain prices.



[Koo Kyo-jun/Samgyetang Restaurant Owner: "Due to the skyrocketing prices of glutinous rice and chicken, I've had a lot of worries this year, but every time I see regular customers smiling as they finish their meals and leave, it always comforts me."]



People are pouring into a newly opened mart.



With the summer heat approaching, fresh chickens sold for around 1,800 won each are particularly popular.



["Two packs per person~"]



[Park Sang-hyuk/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "Right now, they are about 5,000 to 6,000 won each, but two for 3,600 won seems really cheap. So I bought both packs."]



[Park Hee-soo/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "It's raining a lot, but it's cheap, so I came out to enjoy a good meal."]



Whole chickens are quickly sold out due to their price of under 4,000 won.



[Lee Sang-yi/Kangseo-gu, Seoul: "Chicken is cheap, under 4,000 won, just a little less. So I bought various things. Plus, peaches are 50% off, so that's great."]



In this era of high prices, affordable health foods are becoming a necessity rather than a choice.



KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



