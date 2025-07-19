News 9

Ki Sung-yong to debut for Pohang

입력 2025.07.19 (01:20) 수정 2025.07.19 (01:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Ki Sung-yong, who has changed into a Pohang uniform, is set to make his first appearance after his transfer in tomorrow's K League 1 home match against Jeonbuk.

The match is also a showdown against his former coach, Gus Poyet, from his Sunderland days, which has drawn more attention from fans.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Ki Sung-yong, who collapsed three months ago due to a hamstring injury, will return to the field through the match against Jeonbuk tomorrow.

However, he will be wearing a Pohang uniform instead of a Seoul one.

The excitement among Pohang fans, who have gained a star player, has already reached its peak.

Just two weeks after the official announcement of his signing, 1,100 Ki Sung-yong jerseys were sold, and two days before the match, Pohang's home stadium, Steel Yard, recorded its first sell-out of the season.

[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "If this becomes my debut match against Jeonbuk, I obviously want to show a good performance to the fans, and I really want to win that game."]

In the last match against Seoul, Oberdan was sent off, making him unavailable for this game.

With a gap expected in the midfield, coach Park Tae-ha is placing greater expectations on the experience of veteran Ki Sung-yong.

If Ki Sung-yong is in good condition, there is a possibility he will start.

[Park Tae-ha/Pohang Coach: "He has an excellent ability to control the game, so I’m looking forward to that, and he will be included in the lineup, whether as a starter or a substitute."]

Another point of interest is the matchup between teacher and student.

This will be the first match where Ki Sung-yong faces off against coach Gus Poyet, who he played under at Sunderland in the Premier League, as opponents in the K League.

[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "It's going to be strange to be coaching, and have you against me. I'm looking forward to see you soon, and all the best, except when you play against us!"]

The question remains whether Ki Sung-yong, who has settled into Pohang, can stop Poyet's Jeonbuk, a team that has forgotten how to lose. There is intense interest in this showdown at Yeongilman.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ki Sung-yong to debut for Pohang
    • 입력 2025-07-19 01:20:04
    • 수정2025-07-19 01:20:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

Ki Sung-yong, who has changed into a Pohang uniform, is set to make his first appearance after his transfer in tomorrow's K League 1 home match against Jeonbuk.

The match is also a showdown against his former coach, Gus Poyet, from his Sunderland days, which has drawn more attention from fans.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Ki Sung-yong, who collapsed three months ago due to a hamstring injury, will return to the field through the match against Jeonbuk tomorrow.

However, he will be wearing a Pohang uniform instead of a Seoul one.

The excitement among Pohang fans, who have gained a star player, has already reached its peak.

Just two weeks after the official announcement of his signing, 1,100 Ki Sung-yong jerseys were sold, and two days before the match, Pohang's home stadium, Steel Yard, recorded its first sell-out of the season.

[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "If this becomes my debut match against Jeonbuk, I obviously want to show a good performance to the fans, and I really want to win that game."]

In the last match against Seoul, Oberdan was sent off, making him unavailable for this game.

With a gap expected in the midfield, coach Park Tae-ha is placing greater expectations on the experience of veteran Ki Sung-yong.

If Ki Sung-yong is in good condition, there is a possibility he will start.

[Park Tae-ha/Pohang Coach: "He has an excellent ability to control the game, so I’m looking forward to that, and he will be included in the lineup, whether as a starter or a substitute."]

Another point of interest is the matchup between teacher and student.

This will be the first match where Ki Sung-yong faces off against coach Gus Poyet, who he played under at Sunderland in the Premier League, as opponents in the K League.

[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "It's going to be strange to be coaching, and have you against me. I'm looking forward to see you soon, and all the best, except when you play against us!"]

The question remains whether Ki Sung-yong, who has settled into Pohang, can stop Poyet's Jeonbuk, a team that has forgotten how to lose. There is intense interest in this showdown at Yeongilman.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

200년 만의 폭우로 쑥대밭 된 충남…수마가 할퀸 상처

200년 만의 폭우로 쑥대밭 된 충남…수마가 할퀸 상처
호우특보 현재 상황과 전망

호우특보 현재 상황과 전망
사흘째 기록적 폭우…언제까지 이어질까?

사흘째 기록적 폭우…언제까지 이어질까?
윤 전 대통령 구속적부심 기각…구속 상태 유지

윤 전 대통령 구속적부심 기각…구속 상태 유지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.