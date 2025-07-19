Ki Sung-yong to debut for Pohang

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ki Sung-yong, who has changed into a Pohang uniform, is set to make his first appearance after his transfer in tomorrow's K League 1 home match against Jeonbuk.



The match is also a showdown against his former coach, Gus Poyet, from his Sunderland days, which has drawn more attention from fans.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



Ki Sung-yong, who collapsed three months ago due to a hamstring injury, will return to the field through the match against Jeonbuk tomorrow.



However, he will be wearing a Pohang uniform instead of a Seoul one.



The excitement among Pohang fans, who have gained a star player, has already reached its peak.



Just two weeks after the official announcement of his signing, 1,100 Ki Sung-yong jerseys were sold, and two days before the match, Pohang's home stadium, Steel Yard, recorded its first sell-out of the season.



[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "If this becomes my debut match against Jeonbuk, I obviously want to show a good performance to the fans, and I really want to win that game."]



In the last match against Seoul, Oberdan was sent off, making him unavailable for this game.



With a gap expected in the midfield, coach Park Tae-ha is placing greater expectations on the experience of veteran Ki Sung-yong.



If Ki Sung-yong is in good condition, there is a possibility he will start.



[Park Tae-ha/Pohang Coach: "He has an excellent ability to control the game, so I’m looking forward to that, and he will be included in the lineup, whether as a starter or a substitute."]



Another point of interest is the matchup between teacher and student.



This will be the first match where Ki Sung-yong faces off against coach Gus Poyet, who he played under at Sunderland in the Premier League, as opponents in the K League.



[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "It's going to be strange to be coaching, and have you against me. I'm looking forward to see you soon, and all the best, except when you play against us!"]



The question remains whether Ki Sung-yong, who has settled into Pohang, can stop Poyet's Jeonbuk, a team that has forgotten how to lose. There is intense interest in this showdown at Yeongilman.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



