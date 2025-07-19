News 9

Men’s basketball beats Qatar

입력 2025.07.19 (01:23) 수정 2025.07.19 (01:24)

Will a 'golden generation' of men's basketball be born?

The basketball national team, featuring not only overseas players like Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Hyun-jung but also domestic players like Lee Jung-hyun, achieved a great victory against Qatar.

Yeo Jun-seok jumped up with determination, and it almost turned into an incredible dunk shot, but unfortunately, it missed the rim.

Fans shared the disappointment, and Yeo Jun-seok gave an awkward smile.

Although he missed the dunk, he didn't miss opportunities under the basket and was accurate with his three-point shots.

In a fast break situation, he quickly passed to Lee Jung-hyun, who added a free throw to the score~ Their teamwork was seamless.

The basketball national team, showcasing the strength of both overseas players like Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Hyun-jung and domestic players like Lee Jung-hyun and Yoo Gi-sang, has achieved three consecutive wins in evaluation matches by defeating Qatar, who is also a rival in the Asia Cup.

  Men's basketball beats Qatar
    입력 2025-07-19 01:23:31
    수정2025-07-19 01:24:17
    News 9
