Men’s basketball beats Qatar
입력 2025.07.19 (01:23) 수정 2025.07.19 (01:24)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Will a 'golden generation' of men's basketball be born?
The basketball national team, featuring not only overseas players like Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Hyun-jung but also domestic players like Lee Jung-hyun, achieved a great victory against Qatar.
Yeo Jun-seok jumped up with determination, and it almost turned into an incredible dunk shot, but unfortunately, it missed the rim.
Fans shared the disappointment, and Yeo Jun-seok gave an awkward smile.
Although he missed the dunk, he didn't miss opportunities under the basket and was accurate with his three-point shots.
In a fast break situation, he quickly passed to Lee Jung-hyun, who added a free throw to the score~ Their teamwork was seamless.
The basketball national team, showcasing the strength of both overseas players like Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Hyun-jung and domestic players like Lee Jung-hyun and Yoo Gi-sang, has achieved three consecutive wins in evaluation matches by defeating Qatar, who is also a rival in the Asia Cup.
The basketball national team, featuring not only overseas players like Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Hyun-jung but also domestic players like Lee Jung-hyun, achieved a great victory against Qatar.
Yeo Jun-seok jumped up with determination, and it almost turned into an incredible dunk shot, but unfortunately, it missed the rim.
Fans shared the disappointment, and Yeo Jun-seok gave an awkward smile.
Although he missed the dunk, he didn't miss opportunities under the basket and was accurate with his three-point shots.
In a fast break situation, he quickly passed to Lee Jung-hyun, who added a free throw to the score~ Their teamwork was seamless.
The basketball national team, showcasing the strength of both overseas players like Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Hyun-jung and domestic players like Lee Jung-hyun and Yoo Gi-sang, has achieved three consecutive wins in evaluation matches by defeating Qatar, who is also a rival in the Asia Cup.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Men’s basketball beats Qatar
-
- 입력 2025-07-19 01:23:31
- 수정2025-07-19 01:24:17
Will a 'golden generation' of men's basketball be born?
The basketball national team, featuring not only overseas players like Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Hyun-jung but also domestic players like Lee Jung-hyun, achieved a great victory against Qatar.
Yeo Jun-seok jumped up with determination, and it almost turned into an incredible dunk shot, but unfortunately, it missed the rim.
Fans shared the disappointment, and Yeo Jun-seok gave an awkward smile.
Although he missed the dunk, he didn't miss opportunities under the basket and was accurate with his three-point shots.
In a fast break situation, he quickly passed to Lee Jung-hyun, who added a free throw to the score~ Their teamwork was seamless.
The basketball national team, showcasing the strength of both overseas players like Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Hyun-jung and domestic players like Lee Jung-hyun and Yoo Gi-sang, has achieved three consecutive wins in evaluation matches by defeating Qatar, who is also a rival in the Asia Cup.
The basketball national team, featuring not only overseas players like Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Hyun-jung but also domestic players like Lee Jung-hyun, achieved a great victory against Qatar.
Yeo Jun-seok jumped up with determination, and it almost turned into an incredible dunk shot, but unfortunately, it missed the rim.
Fans shared the disappointment, and Yeo Jun-seok gave an awkward smile.
Although he missed the dunk, he didn't miss opportunities under the basket and was accurate with his three-point shots.
In a fast break situation, he quickly passed to Lee Jung-hyun, who added a free throw to the score~ Their teamwork was seamless.
The basketball national team, showcasing the strength of both overseas players like Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Hyun-jung and domestic players like Lee Jung-hyun and Yoo Gi-sang, has achieved three consecutive wins in evaluation matches by defeating Qatar, who is also a rival in the Asia Cup.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.