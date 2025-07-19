Gyeongnam rains claim 4 lives

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will begin the special 9 o'clock news with reports of casualties caused by heavy rainfall.



Today (July 19), the area most severely affected is Sancheong, Gyeongnam.



Torrential rain reduced visibility to near zero and caused rivers to overflow, prompting an unprecedented evacuation order for all residents.



We will connect to the scene shortly, but first, reporter Hwang Da-ye brings us the latest on casualties and missing persons.



[Report]



Brown water flows through the middle of the mountain.



The sudden downpour has turned the rice fields into rushing valleys.



[Shin Soon-cheol/Resident of Sancheong County, Gyeongnam: "It rained a lot, the embankment broke... This is where we keep the goats. It's a rice field... I can't tell if the goats are dead or alive."]



The village alleyways have transformed into raging streams. Parked cars and residents’ belongings are buried in mud.



["Oh my, what should I do with the car? (What can we do?) What a mess this is."]



Rainwater slams violently against windows.



["Please, window, hold on."]



Water levels are rising, threatening to flood homes at any moment.



[Ahn Young-soon/Resident of Mogori, Un-gok, Sancheong County: "I heard that the reservoir embankment broke up there. And then dark water, muddy water came down. I called 119 and about 30 minutes later..."]



A man stands in a street submerged in water.



["Should I call 119? (What should I do?)"]



Moments later, he wades through waist-deep water to rescue two citizens.



[Jo Yong-tae/Rescuer: "The current just swept the car away. The people in the car evacuated to the mountain side."]



In Sancheong County, Gyeongnam, extreme rainfall reached up to 100mm per hour at one point.



Due to landslides, four people have died, and two are missing.



Nearby regions have also suffered severe damage.



With rainwater flooding into homes, refrigerators became immovable, and the entire village was submerged, with floodwaters reaching the fence of this elementary school.



In Hapcheon County, Gyeongnam, the entire Hapcheon-eup area was submerged this morning.



This is Hwang Da-ye from KBS News.



