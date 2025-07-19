Full evacuation in Sancheong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you’ve seen with the heavy rain and landslides, the situation is extremely urgent, prompting an evacuation order for all 33,000 residents of the county.



This is unprecedented.



Next, we will connect with Jin Jeong-eun.



[Report]



The entire lower village has turned into chaos.



It is difficult to distinguish whether a house once stood here, as mud, branches, and debris are all mixed together.



Due to a sudden landslide in this village, two residents have died and one is missing.



The muddy water pouring into the yard has swept away jars and flower pots, and the distraught homeowner evacuated to a nearby school.



[Ahn Young-soon/Resident of Mogori, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam: "They say the reservoir above our house burst. The muddy water is coming in, it's indescribable."]



A two-story house now leans, seemingly on the verge of collapse under the weight of the mud that has engulfed the village. Muddy water pours down the broken village road like a waterfall.



["Dad, don't go. Dad."]



The swollen river has quickly engulfed a large strawberry greenhouse complex nearby.



About ten villagers barely escaped by holding onto a rope on the roof of a barn. They were rescued after more than four hours.



[Tipster/ Resident of Shin-an-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam: "We were in a truck, and as the water rose too quickly, we crossed one by one to the barn using a rope."]



Residents who could not evacuate climbed to the second floor of their homes, anxiously waiting for rescue.



The Deokcheon River, which separates Sancheong and Hadong.



The water is flowing fiercely, as if it will soon submerge the bridge.



[Son Kyung-mok/Tipster: "The water is coming down tremendously and slamming into the bridge."]



In Sancheong, nearly 300 millimeters of rain fell in a single day, triggering the first-ever evacuation order for all residents.



Over the past four days, approximately 800 millimeters of rain have fallen in Sancheong-gun, which is half of the annual rainfall, causing damage to escalate rapidly.



This is KBS News, Jin Jeong-eun.



