News 9

Full evacuation in Sancheong

입력 2025.07.19 (22:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As you’ve seen with the heavy rain and landslides, the situation is extremely urgent, prompting an evacuation order for all 33,000 residents of the county.

This is unprecedented.

Next, we will connect with Jin Jeong-eun.

[Report]

The entire lower village has turned into chaos.

It is difficult to distinguish whether a house once stood here, as mud, branches, and debris are all mixed together.

Due to a sudden landslide in this village, two residents have died and one is missing.

The muddy water pouring into the yard has swept away jars and flower pots, and the distraught homeowner evacuated to a nearby school.

[Ahn Young-soon/Resident of Mogori, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam: "They say the reservoir above our house burst. The muddy water is coming in, it's indescribable."]

A two-story house now leans, seemingly on the verge of collapse under the weight of the mud that has engulfed the village. Muddy water pours down the broken village road like a waterfall.

["Dad, don't go. Dad."]

The swollen river has quickly engulfed a large strawberry greenhouse complex nearby.

About ten villagers barely escaped by holding onto a rope on the roof of a barn. They were rescued after more than four hours.

[Tipster/ Resident of Shin-an-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam: "We were in a truck, and as the water rose too quickly, we crossed one by one to the barn using a rope."]

Residents who could not evacuate climbed to the second floor of their homes, anxiously waiting for rescue.

The Deokcheon River, which separates Sancheong and Hadong.

The water is flowing fiercely, as if it will soon submerge the bridge.

[Son Kyung-mok/Tipster: "The water is coming down tremendously and slamming into the bridge."]

In Sancheong, nearly 300 millimeters of rain fell in a single day, triggering the first-ever evacuation order for all residents.

Over the past four days, approximately 800 millimeters of rain have fallen in Sancheong-gun, which is half of the annual rainfall, causing damage to escalate rapidly.

This is KBS News, Jin Jeong-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Full evacuation in Sancheong
    • 입력 2025-07-19 22:55:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

As you’ve seen with the heavy rain and landslides, the situation is extremely urgent, prompting an evacuation order for all 33,000 residents of the county.

This is unprecedented.

Next, we will connect with Jin Jeong-eun.

[Report]

The entire lower village has turned into chaos.

It is difficult to distinguish whether a house once stood here, as mud, branches, and debris are all mixed together.

Due to a sudden landslide in this village, two residents have died and one is missing.

The muddy water pouring into the yard has swept away jars and flower pots, and the distraught homeowner evacuated to a nearby school.

[Ahn Young-soon/Resident of Mogori, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam: "They say the reservoir above our house burst. The muddy water is coming in, it's indescribable."]

A two-story house now leans, seemingly on the verge of collapse under the weight of the mud that has engulfed the village. Muddy water pours down the broken village road like a waterfall.

["Dad, don't go. Dad."]

The swollen river has quickly engulfed a large strawberry greenhouse complex nearby.

About ten villagers barely escaped by holding onto a rope on the roof of a barn. They were rescued after more than four hours.

[Tipster/ Resident of Shin-an-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam: "We were in a truck, and as the water rose too quickly, we crossed one by one to the barn using a rope."]

Residents who could not evacuate climbed to the second floor of their homes, anxiously waiting for rescue.

The Deokcheon River, which separates Sancheong and Hadong.

The water is flowing fiercely, as if it will soon submerge the bridge.

[Son Kyung-mok/Tipster: "The water is coming down tremendously and slamming into the bridge."]

In Sancheong, nearly 300 millimeters of rain fell in a single day, triggering the first-ever evacuation order for all residents.

Over the past four days, approximately 800 millimeters of rain have fallen in Sancheong-gun, which is half of the annual rainfall, causing damage to escalate rapidly.

This is KBS News, Jin Jeong-eun.
진정은
진정은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

시간당 100mm 극한 호우…4명 사망·2명 실종

시간당 100mm 극한 호우…4명 사망·2명 실종
초유의 ‘전 군민 대피령’…<br>산사태 매몰 잇따라

초유의 ‘전 군민 대피령’…산사태 매몰 잇따라
기록 갈아치운 ‘극한 호우’, <br>큰 고비 넘겼나?

기록 갈아치운 ‘극한 호우’, 큰 고비 넘겼나?
통영-대전 고속도로 등 고속도로 통행 제한 해제

통영-대전 고속도로 등 고속도로 통행 제한 해제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.