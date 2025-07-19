News 9

Hapcheon flooded by 700mm rain

입력 2025.07.19 (22:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The city of Hapcheon in Gyeongnam, adjacent to Sancheong, has also suffered serious damage from the heavy rain.

With many elderly residents in the area, there have been ongoing terrifying situations.

Reporter Jo Mi-ryeong reports from the scene in Hapcheon.

[Report]

With over 700mm of rain pouring down, the rivers turned into terrifying torrents of muddy water.

The roof of a pavilion that served as a resting place for residents was swept away, and streetlights collapsed.

Walking paths and sports facilities have all been reduced to ruins.

[Moon Hee-sook/Resident of Gyeongnam Hapcheon County: "Oh my, I couldn't even speak. The central intersection was completely flooded, and I couldn't walk through it. I wanted to see how much water had accumulated."]

In Gahoe-myeon, Hapcheon County, where the river overflowed due to the heavy rain, the entire village became a sea of water, and cows displaced from their barns wandered around in confusion.

Roads along the river and mountain paths were all swept away by the deluge.

Six residents in Yongju-myeon, Hapcheon County, were isolated due to blocked roads and were finally rescued by a rescue team's rubber boat.

[Lee Han-shin/Resident of Gyeongnam Hapcheon County: "The residents went to a nearby field and were isolated since morning because the embankment broke and water overflowed all at once."]

As the flooded areas increased with over 80mm of rain per hour, Hapcheon County issued an evacuation order to residents at noon.

At one point, over 500 people took refuge in 30 locations, including community centers.

Preliminary estimates indicate that over 30 facilities and 57 hectares of farmland in Hapcheon County have been affected by the flooding.

Nine roads and over 20 bridges in Hapcheon County remain closed to access.

Residents, who experienced the heaviest rainfall in a single day in July on record, remain anxious about the possibility of further damage.

This is KBS News, Jo Mi-ryeong reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hapcheon flooded by 700mm rain
    • 입력 2025-07-19 22:55:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

The city of Hapcheon in Gyeongnam, adjacent to Sancheong, has also suffered serious damage from the heavy rain.

With many elderly residents in the area, there have been ongoing terrifying situations.

Reporter Jo Mi-ryeong reports from the scene in Hapcheon.

[Report]

With over 700mm of rain pouring down, the rivers turned into terrifying torrents of muddy water.

The roof of a pavilion that served as a resting place for residents was swept away, and streetlights collapsed.

Walking paths and sports facilities have all been reduced to ruins.

[Moon Hee-sook/Resident of Gyeongnam Hapcheon County: "Oh my, I couldn't even speak. The central intersection was completely flooded, and I couldn't walk through it. I wanted to see how much water had accumulated."]

In Gahoe-myeon, Hapcheon County, where the river overflowed due to the heavy rain, the entire village became a sea of water, and cows displaced from their barns wandered around in confusion.

Roads along the river and mountain paths were all swept away by the deluge.

Six residents in Yongju-myeon, Hapcheon County, were isolated due to blocked roads and were finally rescued by a rescue team's rubber boat.

[Lee Han-shin/Resident of Gyeongnam Hapcheon County: "The residents went to a nearby field and were isolated since morning because the embankment broke and water overflowed all at once."]

As the flooded areas increased with over 80mm of rain per hour, Hapcheon County issued an evacuation order to residents at noon.

At one point, over 500 people took refuge in 30 locations, including community centers.

Preliminary estimates indicate that over 30 facilities and 57 hectares of farmland in Hapcheon County have been affected by the flooding.

Nine roads and over 20 bridges in Hapcheon County remain closed to access.

Residents, who experienced the heaviest rainfall in a single day in July on record, remain anxious about the possibility of further damage.

This is KBS News, Jo Mi-ryeong reporting.
조미령
조미령 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

시간당 100mm 극한 호우…4명 사망·2명 실종

시간당 100mm 극한 호우…4명 사망·2명 실종
초유의 ‘전 군민 대피령’…<br>산사태 매몰 잇따라

초유의 ‘전 군민 대피령’…산사태 매몰 잇따라
기록 갈아치운 ‘극한 호우’, <br>큰 고비 넘겼나?

기록 갈아치운 ‘극한 호우’, 큰 고비 넘겼나?
통영-대전 고속도로 등 고속도로 통행 제한 해제

통영-대전 고속도로 등 고속도로 통행 제한 해제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.