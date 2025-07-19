Landslide alerts across Gyeongnam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's go to the region that is currently the most tense in the country, Sancheong, Gyeongnam.



Reporter Moon Geun, the heavy rain has truly been unprecedented. What is the situation now?



[Report]



Yes, I am at the site of the heavy rain damage in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam.



The torrential rain that made it impossible to see ahead this afternoon (July 19) has now subsided.



Behind me, search operations are underway for residents who went missing due to landslides.



Although it has gotten dark, the police and fire authorities are mobilizing personnel and equipment to continue the search for the missing.



The heavy rain warning that was issued for the western Gyeongnam region, including Sancheong, has been downgraded to a heavy rain advisory for eight areas, including Sancheong, Hapcheon, Jinju, and Hadong, starting at 6 PM.



The amount of rainfall over the past four days includes 781.5 mm in Sancheong Sichun, 768.5 mm in Jirisan, and 678 mm in Hapcheon Samga.



As the heavy rain poured down, the water level of the Jinju Namgang Dam exceeded 100% of its storage capacity, and starting in the late afternoon, it has been releasing 3,741 tons per second.



Due to the heavy rainfall and the large-scale release from the Namgang Dam, the water level at Jeongam Bridge in Uiryeong-gun reached 9.09 meters, exceeding the warning level, leading to flood advisories being issued at 11 locations.



As rivers and reservoirs overflowed, evacuation orders for residents were issued throughout the day.



Evacuation orders were issued in various areas of western Gyeongnam, including Jinju Myeongseok-myeon, Nabull Village, and Uiryeong Daeyimyeon.



So far, about 2,340 households and 3,320 residents have been urgently evacuated in Gyeongnam.



Concerns about landslides have also increased.



Landslide warnings have been issued for Sancheong, Jinju, Uiryeong, and Changnyeong, while landslide advisories have been issued for Hamyang, Geochang, Hapcheon, Goseong, and Haman.



The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that up to 70 mm of additional rain may fall in most areas of Gyeongnam by tonight.



This has been KBS News from Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam, Moon Geun.



