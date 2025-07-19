Traffic chaos caused by heavy rain

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to the heavy rain, many of you must have experienced significant inconvenience while using transportation.



This is because traffic was completely blocked on highways and some railway sections.



Please check current traffic control situations to see where travel is possible and where it is restricted.



Jung Jae-woo reports.



[Report]



Water is pouring down the slope next to the highway like a waterfall.



The road was already blocked due to mudslides caused by the heavy rain.



Cars became trapped on the highway.



[Video tipster/voice altered: "About 100 cars were completely stopped, and the cars behind were trying to escape in reverse, with police directing them."]



Today (July 19) in the afternoon, the Tongyeong-Daejeon Expressway was suddenly blocked in both directions.



Traffic congestion lasted all day, but traffic resumed toward Tongyeong only at 7 PM.



The road had turned into a river due to record-breaking rainfall.



Cars had to carefully navigate through the water currents.



Even inside the highway tunnel, water had accumulated, causing terrifying moments as cars barely managed to exit the tunnel.



[Video tipster: "At the tunnel entrance, water had accumulated in the fourth lane, but as we went further in, all lanes were flooded. Cars were moving slowly."]



Train operations were also disrupted.



Some train services, such as in the Chungcheong region and on the Jeolla Line, resumed this morning as the rain eased, but the heavy rain concentrated in the Gyeongnam region has led to a three-day suspension of services in the southern area.



Operations of regular trains on the Dongdaegu-Busan section of the Gyeongbu Line, some sections of the Gyeongjeon Line between Dongdaegu Station, and some sections of the Honam Line, including the Gwangju Songjeong-Mokpo high-speed rail, have been suspended.



Today, cancellations continued at airports nationwide, causing further disruptions in air travel.



This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.



