Flood risk rises at Taehwa River

[Anchor]



This heavy rain has been particularly concentrated at night, and last night was no exception in Ulsan.



The rainfall was so intense that the world we woke up to this morning was completely transformed.



Much of the area was submerged, and reporter Jo Hee-soo brings us the scene.



[Report]



Yellow muddy water flows vigorously in the Taehwa River in Ulsan.



The riverside walking paths and sports facilities have disappeared beneath the swollen river.



["It's completely submerged. I can't see the low-lying road."]



Treetops are barely visible, at risk of vanishing into the muddy waters at any moment.



At one point, Ulsan experienced heavy rainfall of about 60mm per hour.



A flood warning was issued for the upper and middle reaches of the Taehwa River for the first time in two years since Typhoon Khanun in 2023.



[Park Won-soo/Resident of Ulsan Jung-gu: "When I woke up in the early morning, I saw a lot of water accumulated near the Taehwa River. The water level had risen significantly, and I was a bit worried..."]



In three villages in Samdong-myeon, Ulsan Ulju-gun, located in the upper reaches of the Taehwa River, residents temporarily evacuated to the village hall due to flood concerns.



A road in an apartment area in Ulju-gun became completely submerged due to the rising rainwater.



As the water suddenly rose, residents couldn't move their cars in time, and the parked vehicles were submerged, leaving only their rooftops visible.



[Kim Yeon-hee/Ulsan Ulju-gun: "I just finished paying off my car yesterday, and now it's submerged like that, I can't use it. I'm glad that many people weren't hurt, but the cars are all assets."]



In various parts of the city, traffic was restricted, and reports of damage from the rain in Ulsan exceeded 170 cases.



In Busan, where over 100mm of rain fell overnight, exterior materials from a villa in Gangseo-gu detached and damaged parked cars. More than ten incidents of fallen street trees were also reported.



This is KBS News, Jo Hee-soo.



