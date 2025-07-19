Viewers capture flood disaster

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we will show you viewer-submitted footage sent to KBS.



These are urgent moments where lives are at stake—in a word, a disaster.



Yang Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



On the mountainside swept by heavy rain, utility poles and houses tilted under the sudden rush of debris.



A desperate voice can be heard from afar.



["Dad~!"]



The village road has completely disappeared.



["Wow, the road is gone. What should we do? This is a big problem."]



["What a mess."]



Sudden flooding has swallowed vehicles as well.



All the cars parked near the apartment complex are submerged.



The road has turned into a river, and the rising rainwater is now threatening to enter nearby homes.



Even with constant sweeping, it’s difficult to hold back the water.



["It's like the sea."]



As time passes, the current grows stronger, tearing down walls along with debris.



["Oh my! (My car, car, car!)"]



Eventually, even the vehicle parked in the yard is swept away.



The heavy rain has also taken a toll on animals.



A cow that fell into the water struggles but cannot climb back onto the road.



["Come, come, follow me!"]



The crosswalk has long disappeared from the road, and citizens embark on a perilous journey home.



["Uncle, you can't come! Go! Go! (I need to go home!)"]



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



