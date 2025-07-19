Viewers capture flood disaster

News 9

[Anchor]

Now, we will show you viewer-submitted footage sent to KBS.

These are urgent moments where lives are at stake—in a word, a disaster.

Yang Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

On the mountainside swept by heavy rain, utility poles and houses tilted under the sudden rush of debris.

A desperate voice can be heard from afar.

["Dad~!"]

The village road has completely disappeared.

["Wow, the road is gone. What should we do? This is a big problem."]

["What a mess."]

Sudden flooding has swallowed vehicles as well.

All the cars parked near the apartment complex are submerged.

The road has turned into a river, and the rising rainwater is now threatening to enter nearby homes.

Even with constant sweeping, it’s difficult to hold back the water.

["It's like the sea."]

As time passes, the current grows stronger, tearing down walls along with debris.

["Oh my! (My car, car, car!)"]

Eventually, even the vehicle parked in the yard is swept away.

The heavy rain has also taken a toll on animals.

A cow that fell into the water struggles but cannot climb back onto the road.

["Come, come, follow me!"]

The crosswalk has long disappeared from the road, and citizens embark on a perilous journey home.

["Uncle, you can't come! Go! Go! (I need to go home!)"]

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

