Viewers capture flood disaster
입력 2025.07.19 (23:06)
[Anchor]
Now, we will show you viewer-submitted footage sent to KBS.
These are urgent moments where lives are at stake—in a word, a disaster.
Yang Min-cheol reports.
[Report]
On the mountainside swept by heavy rain, utility poles and houses tilted under the sudden rush of debris.
A desperate voice can be heard from afar.
["Dad~!"]
The village road has completely disappeared.
["Wow, the road is gone. What should we do? This is a big problem."]
["What a mess."]
Sudden flooding has swallowed vehicles as well.
All the cars parked near the apartment complex are submerged.
The road has turned into a river, and the rising rainwater is now threatening to enter nearby homes.
Even with constant sweeping, it’s difficult to hold back the water.
["It's like the sea."]
As time passes, the current grows stronger, tearing down walls along with debris.
["Oh my! (My car, car, car!)"]
Eventually, even the vehicle parked in the yard is swept away.
The heavy rain has also taken a toll on animals.
A cow that fell into the water struggles but cannot climb back onto the road.
["Come, come, follow me!"]
The crosswalk has long disappeared from the road, and citizens embark on a perilous journey home.
["Uncle, you can't come! Go! Go! (I need to go home!)"]
This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.
