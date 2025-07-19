Kim Keon-hee's housekeeper located

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we turn to the rapidly progressing special investigation news.



First, we have an exclusive report from KBS regarding the Kim Keon-hee special probe.



It has been confirmed that Kim Ye-sung, the key figure in the so-called "Housekeeper Gate" surrounding Mrs. Kim, entered Thailand on the 15th.



This comes as Kim’s whereabouts, which had remained unknown despite the special investigation’s request for inquiry, have finally been located. Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the story.



[Report]



48-year-old Kim Ye-sung.



He is referred to as the 'housekeeper' of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's family and is a key figure in the so-called 'Housekeeper Gate,' having received large investments from conglomerates and the financial sector through companies he was involved with.



The special investigation began its inquiry to clarify the suspicions, but Kim had already left for Vietnam three months ago, right after the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Despite the special investigation's public summons and an Interpol red notice, Kim did not respond at all.



[Moon Hong-ju/Special Investigator/July 17th: "We hope that Mr. Kim will return immediately and cooperate with the investigation..."]



However, as a result of KBS's investigation, it has been confirmed that Kim left Vietnam and fled to Thailand.



According to Thai police and others, Kim left Vietnam on the 15th and entered an airport in Bangkok, Thailand.



Facing the expiration of his visa to stay in Vietnam, he chose to flee rather than return to Korea to undergo the special investigation.



Considering that he successfully entered Thailand just a day before an arrest warrant was issued for him and the process to invalidate his passport began, it is likely that Kim will remain in a certain location in Thailand for the time being.



However, Thailand shares borders with Malaysia, Laos, and Myanmar, so there is also the possibility of a 'third-country escape' via land routes.



The special investigation plans to identify Kim's exact location through Interpol, and collaborate with local police to execute the arrest warrant.



Meanwhile, it is reported that Kim's wife attempted to leave for Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, last month but failed due to the special investigation's travel ban and has since gone into hiding in a location in Gangnam, Seoul.



This is Lee Hyung-kwan from KBS News.



