News 9

Gwangju flood recovery in despair

입력 2025.07.19 (23:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The damage is too severe to be called just an unavoidable natural disaster. It has affected people, animals, and property alike.

Recovery efforts have begun, but residents are once again facing despair as they confront the reality that almost nothing remains usable.

First, we go to the recovery site in Gwangju with Son Jun-soo.

[Report]

A large crane and forklift are lifting a modular house.

They are trying to return the house that was swept away by the rising water back to its original place.

[Lee Nam-seon/Resident of Hampyeong-gun, Jeollanam-do: "The water came up like this. Since the modular house has nowhere to go on that road, it just broke through here."]

The house that was submerged in wateris finally accessible.

As the rain poured down, the water rose to the height of an adult male.

Due to the flooding, all the appliances and household items inside the house have been soaked in muddy water and are unusable.

As the flooring is pulled up and soaked blankets wrung out, muddy water continues to drip down.

Families who rushed in from all over the country are at a loss about where to start.

[Choi Mi-ja/Resident of Shinchang-dong, Gwangju: "None of us could sleep. My sister said she left at 5 AM. Everyone is overwhelmed and busy, but since it’s our parents’ house, we have no choice."]

The duck farm that suffered flooding has turned into a mud grave.

Dead duck carcasses can be seen everywhere, and the few surviving ducks are trapped in the thick mud.

12,000 ducks that were supposed to be shipped during the peak of the summer have perished.

[Lee Do-kyung/Duck farmer: "I called for recovery workers, but they said they couldn't come. So I called for an excavator. I called for an excavator, but they said that the current situation is not one where an excavator can get in. The equipment would get stuck."]

Due to this heavy rainfall, over 5,000 hectares of farmland in Jeollanam-do have been flooded, and more than 210,000 livestock have died.

Additionally, one man in Suncheon was swept away by the fast-moving current, bringing the total number of missing persons to three.

This is KBS News, Son Jun-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gwangju flood recovery in despair
    • 입력 2025-07-19 23:32:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

The damage is too severe to be called just an unavoidable natural disaster. It has affected people, animals, and property alike.

Recovery efforts have begun, but residents are once again facing despair as they confront the reality that almost nothing remains usable.

First, we go to the recovery site in Gwangju with Son Jun-soo.

[Report]

A large crane and forklift are lifting a modular house.

They are trying to return the house that was swept away by the rising water back to its original place.

[Lee Nam-seon/Resident of Hampyeong-gun, Jeollanam-do: "The water came up like this. Since the modular house has nowhere to go on that road, it just broke through here."]

The house that was submerged in wateris finally accessible.

As the rain poured down, the water rose to the height of an adult male.

Due to the flooding, all the appliances and household items inside the house have been soaked in muddy water and are unusable.

As the flooring is pulled up and soaked blankets wrung out, muddy water continues to drip down.

Families who rushed in from all over the country are at a loss about where to start.

[Choi Mi-ja/Resident of Shinchang-dong, Gwangju: "None of us could sleep. My sister said she left at 5 AM. Everyone is overwhelmed and busy, but since it’s our parents’ house, we have no choice."]

The duck farm that suffered flooding has turned into a mud grave.

Dead duck carcasses can be seen everywhere, and the few surviving ducks are trapped in the thick mud.

12,000 ducks that were supposed to be shipped during the peak of the summer have perished.

[Lee Do-kyung/Duck farmer: "I called for recovery workers, but they said they couldn't come. So I called for an excavator. I called for an excavator, but they said that the current situation is not one where an excavator can get in. The equipment would get stuck."]

Due to this heavy rainfall, over 5,000 hectares of farmland in Jeollanam-do have been flooded, and more than 210,000 livestock have died.

Additionally, one man in Suncheon was swept away by the fast-moving current, bringing the total number of missing persons to three.

This is KBS News, Son Jun-soo.
손준수
손준수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

시간당 100mm 극한 호우…4명 사망·2명 실종

시간당 100mm 극한 호우…4명 사망·2명 실종
초유의 ‘전 군민 대피령’…<br>산사태 매몰 잇따라

초유의 ‘전 군민 대피령’…산사태 매몰 잇따라
기록 갈아치운 ‘극한 호우’, <br>큰 고비 넘겼나?

기록 갈아치운 ‘극한 호우’, 큰 고비 넘겼나?
통영-대전 고속도로 등 고속도로 통행 제한 해제

통영-대전 고속도로 등 고속도로 통행 제한 해제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.