Gwangju flood recovery in despair

[Anchor]



The damage is too severe to be called just an unavoidable natural disaster. It has affected people, animals, and property alike.



Recovery efforts have begun, but residents are once again facing despair as they confront the reality that almost nothing remains usable.



First, we go to the recovery site in Gwangju with Son Jun-soo.



[Report]



A large crane and forklift are lifting a modular house.



They are trying to return the house that was swept away by the rising water back to its original place.



[Lee Nam-seon/Resident of Hampyeong-gun, Jeollanam-do: "The water came up like this. Since the modular house has nowhere to go on that road, it just broke through here."]



The house that was submerged in wateris finally accessible.



As the rain poured down, the water rose to the height of an adult male.



Due to the flooding, all the appliances and household items inside the house have been soaked in muddy water and are unusable.



As the flooring is pulled up and soaked blankets wrung out, muddy water continues to drip down.



Families who rushed in from all over the country are at a loss about where to start.



[Choi Mi-ja/Resident of Shinchang-dong, Gwangju: "None of us could sleep. My sister said she left at 5 AM. Everyone is overwhelmed and busy, but since it’s our parents’ house, we have no choice."]



The duck farm that suffered flooding has turned into a mud grave.



Dead duck carcasses can be seen everywhere, and the few surviving ducks are trapped in the thick mud.



12,000 ducks that were supposed to be shipped during the peak of the summer have perished.



[Lee Do-kyung/Duck farmer: "I called for recovery workers, but they said they couldn't come. So I called for an excavator. I called for an excavator, but they said that the current situation is not one where an excavator can get in. The equipment would get stuck."]



Due to this heavy rainfall, over 5,000 hectares of farmland in Jeollanam-do have been flooded, and more than 210,000 livestock have died.



Additionally, one man in Suncheon was swept away by the fast-moving current, bringing the total number of missing persons to three.



This is KBS News, Son Jun-soo.



