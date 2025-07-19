Flood recovery slow in Chungnam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will now look at another site in Chungnam Province where record-breaking heavy rain has fallen.



Reporter Park Ji-eun has covered the desperate recovery efforts involving military personnel and volunteers.



[Report]



This is the place where the embankment of the Sapgyocheon River collapsed due to record rainfall, submerging the entire village.



An 80-year-old homeowner, who hurriedly evacuated to escape the flooding, is overwhelmed and unsure where to start the cleanup.



[Jin Bong-seop/Resident of Chungnam Yesan-gun Sapgyeo-eup: "The water was all the way up. They said to remove it, and that the flooring was no good and needed to be replaced."]



With the daunting recovery work ahead, military personnel and volunteers have rolled up their sleeves.



They worked hard removing damaged appliances and furniture from homes and clearing the mud that covered the village.



Despite their efforts, the scene seemed endless, and a massive pile of debris quickly formed at the village entrance.



[Kim Sang-guk/Volunteer: "The residents here are mostly elderly. So, it’s quite difficult to clean up, but it feels meaningful to be out here with the military personnel."]



However, recovery equipment has not been fully deployed, and there is a significant shortage of support personnel.



The damage occurred simultaneously in many areas, and since most of the victims are elderly, the recovery efforts are not progressing quickly.



They are trying to scoop out the mud and rainwater to create a space for a quick nap, but it is not enough.



[Oh Gyu-ok/Resident of Chungnam Yesan-gun Sapgyeo-eup: "We need to do recovery work right now, but we can't, and I'm worried. It's urgent for us. The immediate problem is survival."]



Due to this heavy rainfall, over 900 houses and agricultural land equivalent to more than 20,000 soccer fields, totaling 16,000 hectares, have been damaged in Chungnam Province alone.



The victims, whose livelihoods have been completely torn away, have no idea when they will be able to return to their daily lives.



This is KBS News, Park Ji-eun.



