Rainfall to shift north overnight

[Anchor]



The heavy rain, which is said to occur once every 200 years, is gradually coming to an end.



However, it seems that the central region, including the metropolitan area, should not let their guard down just yet.



For the upcoming weather situation, we turn to our meteorological specialist, Shin Bang-sil.



[Report]



Suddenly, visibility decreased, and it felt as if the sky had opened up, pouring down heavy rain.



Rivers swollen with muddy water are rushing violently.



Today (July 19), the Sancheong area experienced record rainfall of up to 98.5mm per hour.



The strong rain clouds mainly stayed in the southern region, bringing over 300mm of rain to areas like Sancheong and Hapcheon, marking the highest July precipitation.



In particular, the heavy rain concentrated around Jirisan Mountain due to the influx of hot moisture combined with topographical effects.



Since the continuous heavy rain began on the 16th, the accumulated rainfall has already exceeded 700mm.



About half of the annual rainfall fell within just four days.



The heavy rain that caused significant damage is expected to end tonight.



As night falls, the rain in the southern region is easing.



This is because the North Pacific high-pressure system is pushing the rain clouds northward.



In contrast, the central region will continue to see rain until early morning or into the morning tomorrow (July 20).



[Choi Jeong-hee/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Especially between tonight and early tomorrow, there will be very heavy rain of around 30mm per hour in the metropolitan area."]



In the metropolitan area and the western coast of South Chungcheong, an additional 20 to 80mm of rain is expected, while the inland areas of Chungcheong and Gangwon Yeongseo will see 10 to a maximum of 60mm.



After the rain stops tomorrow, the North Pacific high-pressure system will expand over the entire Korean Peninsula, bringing back the heat.



This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.



