Special counsel indicts Yoon

[Anchor]



Now, we turn to the special investigation into the insurrection.



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who had not responded to the summons from the special investigation team, will be sent directly to trial without further investigation.



Reporter Oh Seung-mok reports on the background of the special investigation's swift indictment and the outlook for the upcoming trial.



[Report]



“He has neutralized the emergency martial law pre-control measures.”

This is the conclusion of the special investigation team that has sent former President Yoon to trial while in custody.



It has been a month since the investigation began, and it has been nine days since former President Yoon was re-arrested.



The charges that led to his re-arrest, such as 'violation of the deliberative and voting rights of cabinet members during martial law' and 'obstruction of the execution of an arrest warrant,' have been applied as they are.



The expiration of former President Yoon's detention period is on the 21st.



While it can be extended once, the special investigation team decided to indict him immediately, considering that sufficient testimony and evidence collection had been conducted, as well as his attitude during the investigation after his arrest.



Given his consistent uncooperative stance, including refusing face-to-face investigations multiple times for health reasons and denying his charges, they deemed any attempts for additional investigation to be meaningless.



Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young stated in a press briefing, “I regret that the investigation into former President Yoon has not been conducted since his arrest,” and warned, “A series of behaviors by former President Yoon during the investigation will be revealed in court and reflected in sentencing.”



This means that the special investigation team is pressuring former President Yoon to cooperate in the ongoing investigation into inducement of foreign aggression charges.



Special Prosecutor Park emphasized, “For the investigation into foreign aggression inducement charges, it is necessary to summon former President Yoon for questioning,” adding, “If he refuses, we will have no choice but to obtain an arrest warrant for compulsory investigation.”



The special investigation team plans to intensify its investigation against former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who has been identified as an accomplice, to decide on the indictment.



This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.



