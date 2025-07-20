News 9

Gapyeong buried in landslide debris

[Anchor]

This time, it was northern Gyeonggi Province that has been devastated.

Last night, heavy rain fell suddenly, causing rivers to overflow, leading to landslides.

The damage is particularly concentrated in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, where casualties and missing persons have been reported.

Our reporters are currently on the scene of flood damages across the country, and tonight's special 9 o'clock news (July 20) will focus on the heavy rain news.

We begin in northern Gyeonggi.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

Muddy water rushes down the roadside at a rapid pace.

Debris has covered the road, creating a scene of chaos.

Utility poles have collapsed, unable to withstand the swift current.

Around 3 AM today, heavy rain exceeding 70mm per hour fell in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province.

One resident died as the landslide buried the village.

[Heo Chun-ok/Local Resident: "A big excavator came and supported the roof, and they went in with a chainsaw to get the people out. I went and banged on the roof, shouting for a response, but there was no sound."]

The rising water swallowed the bridge.

A man in his 40s, who had gone camping with his family, was found dead after being swept away and getting caught on a bridge structure.

This is the Daebogyo bridge where the accident occurred.

The swift current tore away trees and damaged the metal railing.

During the late night hours, residents were forced to wake up and evacuate urgently.

[Kim Hee-sang/Affected Resident: "I woke up from sleep, quickly put on my clothes, and ran out with my wife, and the rainwater filled up to here. I've lived here for about 38 years, and this is the first time I've experienced anything like this."]

Houses buried by debris are in a state beyond recovery.

[Yoo Jeong-hee/Affected Resident: "When we came out, it hadn't collapsed yet, but then all this debris came and just hit it. All our belongings are still inside."]

Today, in various areas of Gapyeong-gun, including Jojong-myeon and Sang-myeon, electricity and water have been cut off all day, causing inconvenience to residents.

In Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, heavy rain exceeding 90mm per hour also caused roads to flood, leading to further damage.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

