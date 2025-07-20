Campsite landslide buries family

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Among the missing persons in the Gapyeong area are three family members who were buried by a landslide while on a camping trip.



Fire authorities have launched search operations, but access remains difficult due to blocked roads.



Next, we have Min Jeong-hee reporting.



[Report]



The road has been washed away by fast-moving water.



Excavators are working to clear the soil left behind.



At around 11:20 AM today (July 20), a landslide struck a campsite in Maili, Jojong-myeon, Gapyeong-gun, causing one tent to collapse.



Three family members were buried. A man in his 40s was found dead, while the other two remain missing.



Due to sudden heavy rain in the early morning, four people are missing in Gapyeong and one in Pocheon.



Fire authorities are connecting ropes over the fast currents to rescue stranded residents, and helicopters have been deployed for rescue operations in areas inaccessible by vehicle.



[Kim Hyun-soo/Gyeonggi Gapyeong-gun Sang-myeon: "Two rescue team members walked in, and they said they walked over the mountain. They're setting things up so the helicopter can land. They're prioritizing people in urgent need..."]



Because there were many people visiting lodging or campsites in Gapyeong for the weekend, this led to extensive damage.



So far, over 60 people have been rescued, and about 280 have evacuated on their own.



[Kim Ha-neul/Gyeonggi Gapyeong-gun Jojong-myeon: "Around 3 PM, we all came out together. The car was completely submerged, and the rear lights were not visible at all due to the water."]



Fire authorities are continuing the search for the missing persons, but many roads are blocked, and heavy machinery cannot be deployed until the soil is cleared, which is expected to take more time.



Since this morning, fire authorities have declared a level 2 emergency response, which is a regional emergency response stage, and all efforts are being made to search for the missing persons.



This is KBS News Min Jeong-hee.



