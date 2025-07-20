News 9

Flood strikes Sancheong after fire

입력 2025.07.20 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The situation is even more heartbreaking in Sancheong, Gyeongnam Province.

The region was still recovering from a devastating forest fire last spring, but now, heavy rain has caused ten deaths and left four people missing, making it the are with the worst damage.

Not only has there been tragic loss of lives, but not a single road or house remains intact.

Reporter Park Gi-won has the details.

[Report]

The mountaintop looks as if it has been scraped with a rake, and the houses below are crumpled like paper.

The uprooted trees and massive boulders that struck the houses show the sheer force of the landslide.

This used to be the site of a two-story building.

Swept away by debris, there is now no trace of it left.

Three people lost their lives here before they could even react to the incoming debris.

[Jung Gi-ho/Resident: "We rebuilt the waterway with my sister-in-law who passed away, so the water wouldn’t flow into the restaurant. As we were coming down, we were just about here when 'bang!' it all got swept away."]

This once densely packed village of country homes has turned into a wasteland.

Debris has piled up to the height of the roofs, and the entrances are completely blocked.

A car parked in front of this house was pushed several meters by the force of the debris.

[Go In-ho/Resident: "Right now, there is this much dirt piled up inside the house. I was sleeping over there. If the landslide had happened at night, I would have died."]

With electricity and communication cut off and the access roads blocked, it feels like a dream for the survivors to have escaped safely.

[Lee Mi-jeong/Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam: "Communication was cut off, and all the exits were just collapsed by the landslide, so we were isolated until 5 PM..."]

In Sancheong, where half a year's worth of rain fell in just four days, 14 people have died or gone missing.

[Kim Jong-soo/Resident: "Rescue workers came up to save us, but there was so much water flowing down, and rocks rolling with it, that they couldn't come up...."]

The residents of Sancheong, still recovering from the large forest fire last spring, are now having to deal with flood damages before they’ve even had a chance to heal.

This is KBS News, Park Gi-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Flood strikes Sancheong after fire
    • 입력 2025-07-20 23:53:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The situation is even more heartbreaking in Sancheong, Gyeongnam Province.

The region was still recovering from a devastating forest fire last spring, but now, heavy rain has caused ten deaths and left four people missing, making it the are with the worst damage.

Not only has there been tragic loss of lives, but not a single road or house remains intact.

Reporter Park Gi-won has the details.

[Report]

The mountaintop looks as if it has been scraped with a rake, and the houses below are crumpled like paper.

The uprooted trees and massive boulders that struck the houses show the sheer force of the landslide.

This used to be the site of a two-story building.

Swept away by debris, there is now no trace of it left.

Three people lost their lives here before they could even react to the incoming debris.

[Jung Gi-ho/Resident: "We rebuilt the waterway with my sister-in-law who passed away, so the water wouldn’t flow into the restaurant. As we were coming down, we were just about here when 'bang!' it all got swept away."]

This once densely packed village of country homes has turned into a wasteland.

Debris has piled up to the height of the roofs, and the entrances are completely blocked.

A car parked in front of this house was pushed several meters by the force of the debris.

[Go In-ho/Resident: "Right now, there is this much dirt piled up inside the house. I was sleeping over there. If the landslide had happened at night, I would have died."]

With electricity and communication cut off and the access roads blocked, it feels like a dream for the survivors to have escaped safely.

[Lee Mi-jeong/Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam: "Communication was cut off, and all the exits were just collapsed by the landslide, so we were isolated until 5 PM..."]

In Sancheong, where half a year's worth of rain fell in just four days, 14 people have died or gone missing.

[Kim Jong-soo/Resident: "Rescue workers came up to save us, but there was so much water flowing down, and rocks rolling with it, that they couldn't come up...."]

The residents of Sancheong, still recovering from the large forest fire last spring, are now having to deal with flood damages before they’ve even had a chance to heal.

This is KBS News, Park Gi-won.
박기원
박기원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

산사태에 캠핑 일가족 참변…도로 끊겨 수색 작업 난항

산사태에 캠핑 일가족 참변…도로 끊겨 수색 작업 난항
산청에서만 사망·실종 14명…<br>실종자 수색 전념

산청에서만 사망·실종 14명…실종자 수색 전념
맨 몸으로 나온 이재민들…<br>‘복구 막막’

맨 몸으로 나온 이재민들…‘복구 막막’
이 대통령 “특별재난지역 조속 선포”…여야 지도부도 수해 현장으로

이 대통령 “특별재난지역 조속 선포”…여야 지도부도 수해 현장으로
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.