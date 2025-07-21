Hapcheon devastated by sudden flood

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we turn to Hapcheon, Gyeongnam Province.



The once peaceful tile-roofed village has collapsed like this.



Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung visited the disaster site in Hapcheon, which was reduced to ruins overnight.



[Report]



A white sedan is left stranded in the middle of a rice field.



The parked car was swept away by the rising river, and the owner barely escaped with their life.



[Lee Ho-kyu/Woodworking Shop Owner: "Suddenly, the water surged in, then receded. But then came back again with a rush. I could have also been in a very unfortunate situation."]



The road, taken over by mud and trees debris washed down from the mountain, was broken in several places.



[Heo Woo-seon/Jangdae Village, Hapcheon County: "Yesterday, the whole area looked like the sea. All the houses were submerged, and the greenhouses were in terrible condition. It was almost like hell here, really."]



The damage worsens as we move downstream.



Unable to withstand the rapidly rising river, the CCTV installed by the roadside fell over, and the railings of the bridge collapsed.



Each household is pulling out wet belongings and sweeping away the muddy water that has filled their homes.



[Lee Hyang-seon/Myeongdong, Changwon City: "This is my brother's house, and I came to help after hearing the news about the flood. The inside of the room is even messier, and it seems like only so much can be done by hand."]



Although they escaped the sudden rush of water, the fear remains.



[Kim Myung-ja/Gahoe-myeon, Hapcheon County: "The water fills up suddenly, really suddenly. I thought I might die without seeing my son again, so I even sent my will by text message."]



The elderly couple in their nineties cannot even begin to think about cleaning up their ruined home.



[Lee Jeom-sang/Gahoe-myeon, Hapcheon County: "Even with the children coming to help today, this is all we've managed to clean. I can’t even think about cleaning the deeper inside, over there."]



The downtown area of Hapcheon was submerged for just one day.



However, it seems that the scars will not heal easily.



This is KBS News, Kim Hyo-kyung.



