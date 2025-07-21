Tipsters capture devastating floods

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The intensity of this heavy rain was so strong that it flipped over parked SUVs.



Today (July 20), the viewer-submitted videos sent to KBS captures the confusion and desperate struggle for survival.



Lee Ji-eun reports.



[Report]



The swollen river flows with a fierce current.



A fallen utility pole lies precariously on a collapsed embankment.



[“Don’t go! Sir!”]



Trees have been uprooted by the heavy rain, and the roads have collapsed beyond recognition.



[“The concrete is broken!”]



Relentless torrents of mud and rainwater flood the road in front of homes.



Even after repeated attempts to shovel it away, the water continues to pour down.



Water quickly rushes into the house.



[“The house is completely submerged. Everything has been washed away. The furniture.”]



A thick layer of mud fills the master bedroom, while fallen wardrobes and belongings block the entrance.



[Lee Hyun-soo/Tipster: “Mother was in the kitchen, and when the landslide happened, the mud just rushed into the master bedroom. It would have been really bad if she had been there.”]



People cautiously navigate through fallen tree debris and power lines.



Guests stranded at a nearby lodging manage to escape down the mountain path.



[Lodging Staff: “At 3 AM, the water suddenly rose, and it came rushing down, sweeping everything away.”]



The mud that poured down from the mountain swallowed the houses.



Inside the collapsed homes, only wooden pillars remain, with all belongings washed away.



[“The road has completely collapsed.”]



The roads swept away by the heavy rain have crumbled into pieces.



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters reported that 17 people have died and 11 are still missing due to this heavy rainfall nationwide.



More than 2,700 disaster victims remain displaced and are unable to return home.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



