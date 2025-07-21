News 9

Tipsters capture devastating floods

입력 2025.07.21 (03:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The intensity of this heavy rain was so strong that it flipped over parked SUVs.

Today (July 20), the viewer-submitted videos sent to KBS captures the confusion and desperate struggle for survival.

Lee Ji-eun reports.

[Report]

The swollen river flows with a fierce current.

A fallen utility pole lies precariously on a collapsed embankment.

[“Don’t go! Sir!”]

Trees have been uprooted by the heavy rain, and the roads have collapsed beyond recognition.

[“The concrete is broken!”]

Relentless torrents of mud and rainwater flood the road in front of homes.

Even after repeated attempts to shovel it away, the water continues to pour down.

Water quickly rushes into the house.

[“The house is completely submerged. Everything has been washed away. The furniture.”]

A thick layer of mud fills the master bedroom, while fallen wardrobes and belongings block the entrance.

[Lee Hyun-soo/Tipster: “Mother was in the kitchen, and when the landslide happened, the mud just rushed into the master bedroom. It would have been really bad if she had been there.”]

People cautiously navigate through fallen tree debris and power lines.

Guests stranded at a nearby lodging manage to escape down the mountain path.

[Lodging Staff: “At 3 AM, the water suddenly rose, and it came rushing down, sweeping everything away.”]

The mud that poured down from the mountain swallowed the houses.

Inside the collapsed homes, only wooden pillars remain, with all belongings washed away.

[“The road has completely collapsed.”]

The roads swept away by the heavy rain have crumbled into pieces.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters reported that 17 people have died and 11 are still missing due to this heavy rainfall nationwide.

More than 2,700 disaster victims remain displaced and are unable to return home.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tipsters capture devastating floods
    • 입력 2025-07-21 03:12:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

The intensity of this heavy rain was so strong that it flipped over parked SUVs.

Today (July 20), the viewer-submitted videos sent to KBS captures the confusion and desperate struggle for survival.

Lee Ji-eun reports.

[Report]

The swollen river flows with a fierce current.

A fallen utility pole lies precariously on a collapsed embankment.

[“Don’t go! Sir!”]

Trees have been uprooted by the heavy rain, and the roads have collapsed beyond recognition.

[“The concrete is broken!”]

Relentless torrents of mud and rainwater flood the road in front of homes.

Even after repeated attempts to shovel it away, the water continues to pour down.

Water quickly rushes into the house.

[“The house is completely submerged. Everything has been washed away. The furniture.”]

A thick layer of mud fills the master bedroom, while fallen wardrobes and belongings block the entrance.

[Lee Hyun-soo/Tipster: “Mother was in the kitchen, and when the landslide happened, the mud just rushed into the master bedroom. It would have been really bad if she had been there.”]

People cautiously navigate through fallen tree debris and power lines.

Guests stranded at a nearby lodging manage to escape down the mountain path.

[Lodging Staff: “At 3 AM, the water suddenly rose, and it came rushing down, sweeping everything away.”]

The mud that poured down from the mountain swallowed the houses.

Inside the collapsed homes, only wooden pillars remain, with all belongings washed away.

[“The road has completely collapsed.”]

The roads swept away by the heavy rain have crumbled into pieces.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters reported that 17 people have died and 11 are still missing due to this heavy rainfall nationwide.

More than 2,700 disaster victims remain displaced and are unable to return home.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
이지은
이지은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

산사태에 캠핑 일가족 참변…도로 끊겨 수색 작업 난항

산사태에 캠핑 일가족 참변…도로 끊겨 수색 작업 난항
산청에서만 사망·실종 14명…<br>실종자 수색 전념

산청에서만 사망·실종 14명…실종자 수색 전념
맨 몸으로 나온 이재민들…<br>‘복구 막막’

맨 몸으로 나온 이재민들…‘복구 막막’
이 대통령 “특별재난지역 조속 선포”…여야 지도부도 수해 현장으로

이 대통령 “특별재난지역 조속 선포”…여야 지도부도 수해 현장으로
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.