News 9

Flood displaces elderly in Chungnam

입력 2025.07.21 (03:41)

[Anchor]

In the Chungnam region, over 600 evacuees are enduring their days in temporary shelters.

From sleeping arrangements to food and hygiene, there are countless inconveniences, but all they can do is sigh deeply, wondering when they will be able to return to their daily lives.

Kim Yea-eun reports.

[Report]

In the temporary shelter, there are no partitions or tents, just densely laid foam mats.

Most of the over 60 evacuees staying here are elderly people in their 80s.

They are leaning against the piles of belongings they managed to grab while escaping the heavy rain, trying to catch a quick nap.

[Heo Bun-rye/Disaster Evacuee: "They say we have to dry the floor and do the wallpapering before we can go back home. It's really uncomfortable to sleep, it's terrible."]

As the rain stopped, residents rushed back home to salvage whatever they could, only to be met with a devastating scene that left them sighing.

[Kwon Hyuk-cheol/Disaster Evacuee: "It takes time to do the wallpapering and everything... I guess we'll have to sleep at the village hall for the time being."]

At the entrance of the village, household items are scattered around, covered in mud.

Every household has furniture, appliances, and farming tools submerged in water, rendering them unusable.

[Lee Hyung-seop/Family of Disaster Evacuee: "My father-in-law has lived here for 90 years, and there's nothing we can salvage. We have to throw everything away and start anew."]

Just a few days ago, what was once a happy home is now empty, with only muddy water covering the floor.

The walls still bear the marks of how high the water rose inside.

Due to the heavy rainfall over four days, 680 evacuees have lost their homes overnight in Chungnam alone.

They are anxiously wondering when they will be able to return to their normal lives.

This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.

