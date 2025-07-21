Gov’t to speed up disaster response

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung has instructed that special disaster areas be promptly declared for the affected regions.



We go to Won Dong-hee for the latest on the Prime Minister's visit to the disaster site and the movements of the ruling and opposition party leaders.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung has directed that the designation of special disaster areas related to the heavy rainfall damage be expedited.



He emphasized the need to shorten the time from damage assessment to declaration in order to provide support to disaster victims as quickly as possible.



Once designated as a special disaster area, recovery support funds and tax reductions become available.



President Lee also highlighted the need to improve disaster response systems in preparation for the climate crisis, noting the alternating occurrences of record heatwaves and heavy rain.



Prime Minister Kim Min-seok visited Gwangju, which suffered significant flooding damage.



After inspecting flooded homes and agricultural lands, Prime Minister Kim promised active government support for recovery and livelihood stabilization.



[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister: "We will examine all administrative resources to the fullest extent, including those of the Prime Minister and ministers, and also prepare countermeasures."]



The leadership of both ruling and opposition parties also headed to the disaster site.



The Democratic Party visited Asan in South Chungcheong Province, calling for the government's all-out response.



[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader and Acting Party Leader: "Please make every effort to minimize the damage. We will act swiftly."]



The leadership of the People Power Party, after visiting Yesan in South Chungcheong Province yesterday (July 19), went to Sancheong in South Gyeongsang Province today (2July 20) to assist in recovery efforts.



[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader and Emergency Response Committee Chair: "I urge you to prioritize safety while hastening the search operations."]



Both parties plan to minimize their schedules tomorrow (July 21) and continue recovery support activities in the disaster-affected areas.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



