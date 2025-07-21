Lee Jin-sook’s nomination withdrawn

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



These are the two individuals who stirred the political landscape last week during the confirmation hearings.



This has ultimately resulted in the first case of nomination withdrawal.



President Lee Jae Myung has withdrawn the nomination of Lee Jin-sook as Minister of Education.



There was no separate mention of the candidate Kang Sun-woo, who is embroiled in allegations of abuse of power, but it appears to be a de facto step towards enforcing the appointment.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



Lee Jin-sook, the Minister of Education nominee, has been embroiled in controversies such as allegations of plagiarizing a former student’s thesis.



President Lee Jae Myung decided to withdraw the nomination 21 days after it was made.



[Woo Sang-ho/Chief of Staff to the President: "This decision was made after comprehensively considering public opinion trends, and I ask for the understanding of the citizens once again."]



This is the first case of a ministerial candidate withdrawal under the Lee Jae Myung administration, but Chief of Staff Woo did not disclose specific reasons for the withdrawal.



Previously, there had been calls for resignation from the education sector, progressive groups, and even within the ruling party regarding this candidate.



Meanwhile, the candidate for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, Kang Sun-woo, who is embroiled in allegations of 'abuse of power by aides', is expected to be appointed.



When asked if it can be understood that Kang will be appointed, Chief of Staff Woo replied, "Yes," and added, "Only the nomination of Lee Jin-sook has been withdrawn among the 11 ministerial candidates who have not yet been appointed."



Chief of Staff Woo emphasized that this decision was made after President Lee met with the floor leaders of both parties yesterday (July 19) to hear their opinions on ministerial appointments.



The People Power Party expressed opposition, claiming it was a denial of the public's expectations, while the Democratic Party stated that they respect the President's appointment authority.



[Park Seong-hoon/Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "Were you afraid of giving nominee Kang Sun-woo, who served you, the stigma of being the first incumbent lawmaker to fail an appointment?"]



[Park Sang-hyuk/Deputy Spokesperson of the Democratic Party: "The People Power Party should no longer obstruct state affairs but cooperate with various National Assembly procedures for appointments to overcome the national crisis."]



Today (July 20), President Lee also appointed the heads of the Human Resources Development Service, the Saemangeum Development Agency, the Vice Chair of the Financial Services Commission, and the Director of the National Museum of Korea, among other vice-ministerial positions.



Kim Eui-gyeom, the head of the Saemangeum Development Agency, is currently on trial over allegations related to the so-called 'Cheongdam-dong drinking party', which is causing controversy.



This is Lee Hee-yeon from KBS News.



