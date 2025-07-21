News 9

Mount Seorak cable car stalls midair

[Anchor]

A Mount Seorakn cable car stopped operating dozens of meters above the ground.

More than 80 passengers were trapped and were rescued after two hours.

How frustrating and nerve-wracking must it have been under the scorching sun!

Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

A cable car is precariously stopped midair.

Passengers trapped inside sit on the floor, trying to calm their anxiety.

Around 4 p.m. today (20th), a mechanical failure caused the cable car in Mount Seorakn, Sokcho, Gangwon Province, to come to a sudden stop.

[Jung Jae-ha/Resident of Hoopyeong-dong, Chuncheon: "It was my first time experiencing something like this in a cable car, and the first thing that came to mind was fear..."]

86 passengers in both the ascending and descending cable cars were trapped in the air for about two hours.

At the observation deck, which is the endpoint of the cable car, there were 167 tourists were also stranded, unable to descend.

The city of Sokcho explained that the failure was due to a hydraulic oil leak.

In a separate incident, flames and black smoke erupted into the air, with audible explosions.

Around 4:40 AM today, a fire broke out at a bicycle repair shop in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang City, burning down the entire building. The fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes.

Around 4:50 PM today, two 1.5-ton cargo trucks collided near Buyeo Bridge in Buyeo-gun, Chungcheongnam-do, resulting in the deaths of two drivers.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

